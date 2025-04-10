Inszone Insurance Services Expands Presence in Washington with Hart Insurance Agency, Inc. Merger

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inszone Insurance Services, a rapidly growing national provider of commercial, personal, and benefits insurance, is pleased to announce its merger with Hart Insurance Agency, Inc., a respected personal lines insurance provider based in Federal Way, Washington. This strategic merger enhances Inszone's presence in Washington, further expanding its capabilities to deliver exceptional service and insurance solutions in the Pacific Northwest.

Hart Insurance, founded in 1967 and adopting its current name in 1991, has proudly served its community for decades. The agency underwent several transformations before Susan Hendricks and her husband took ownership in 1991. Specializing primarily in personal lines, including home, auto, umbrella, and boat insurance, Hart Insurance has built a reputation for personalized service and strong client relationships.

Susan Hendricks, owner of Hart Insurance, shared her reasons for seeking out Inszone: "After my husband retired and with no one to continue the business, finding the right partner became essential. Inszone stood out due to their flexibility, resources, and aligned values. I appreciated that we could maintain our company culture while benefiting from their broader resources and support."

Inszone's collaborative approach during the merger process impressed Hendricks. "Communication has been outstanding," she said. "Inszone arranged numerous Zoom and in-person meetings to ensure a smooth and transparent transition. It’s reassuring to know we’re well-supported and integrated into their network."

Chris Walters, CEO of Inszone Insurance Services, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "We’re thrilled to welcome the Hart Insurance team to Inszone. Their dedication to providing excellent customer service and personalized insurance solutions aligns seamlessly with our values. This merger strengthens our position in Washington and enhances our ability to serve our clients comprehensively."

Hart Insurance clients will continue receiving the exceptional service they expect, now bolstered by Inszone's extensive resources and nationwide network.

As Inszone Insurance Services continues its strategic growth trajectory, the company anticipates announcing additional mergers and acquisitions in the near future, reinforcing its commitment to providing outstanding insurance solutions nationwide.

About Inszone Insurance Services

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone Insurance Services is a full-service insurance brokerage firm offering a wide range of property & casualty and employee benefits solutions. Inszone continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions, now serving clients through offices in California, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Washington, with additional expansion planned nationwide.

For more information about Inszone, visit www.inszoneinsurance.com.