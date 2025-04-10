Drummond Scientific Company Secures Exclusive License to Breakthrough Centrifuge-Free Liquid Plasma Separation and Collection Technology from Tufts University

BROOMALL, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Drummond Scientific Company, a leading manufacturer of life science diagnostic and sample collection devices specializing in high-throughput, custom automated manufacturing solutions, is excited to announce an exclusive license agreement with Tufts University for a groundbreaking point-of-care (POC), centrifuge-free, liquid plasma separation and sample collection technology. Developed by Professor Charlie Mace and the Mace Lab at Tufts University, this innovation uses a paper-based device to collect and separate blood components from a single drop of blood, marking a major advancement in diagnostic technology. Drummond sponsored the initial research, recognizing the transformative potential impact of the technology to pave the way for faster, more accessible diagnostics.

This new technology promises to open previously closed doors for diagnostic testing that require liquid blood plasma, particularly in POC, at-home, and remote settings and in resource-limited areas where centrifugation equipment is unavailable. The Mace Lab developed the licensed technology to allow liquid blood plasma samples to be collected from a simple fingerstick without the need for phlebotomy and collection of blood into vials. By simplifying the sample collection process, it enables faster and more efficient testing, leading to quicker diagnosis and treatment. Its portability, stability of the samples and ease of use make it ideal for remote clinics, emergency situations, and POC and at-home healthcare, extending medical testing beyond traditional labs.

"Our mission is to develop affordable, patient-centric technologies that improve access to healthcare," said Mace, Associate Professor of Chemistry at Tufts University. "This partnership with Drummond empowers us to translate groundbreaking research into real-world point-of-care diagnostic solutions."

The paper-based plasma collection devices can be beneficial to global healthcare efforts, where access to laboratory clinics or medical personnel is limited. Sample collection can be done at home and mailed in for laboratory analysis. Patients with limited mobility, such as the elderly, can also benefit from having a home-based sample collection device.

Drummond is bringing this innovative sample collection technology to market, with the goal of expanding healthcare access to patients at home and across the globe.

"We are excited to introduce this transformative technology," said Christopher Strohsahl, PhD, President and CEO of Drummond Scientific Company. "By streamlining plasma collection, we’re making diagnostic testing faster, more efficient, and accessible where it’s needed most."

