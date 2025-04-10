Guess?, Inc. and WHP Global Announce rag & bone Licensee Partnership with Sequel, a Division of Timex Group, to Develop Watches Business

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guess?, Inc. and its partner global brand management firm WHP Global, which jointly owns the New York-based fashion brand rag & bone, announce a five-year licensee partnership with Sequel - a longtime GUESS licensee partner and division of Timex Group, to develop a new line of premium watches for rag & bone.

Since its origins in New York in 2002, rag & bone has established itself as a leader in the American fashion scene. Known for its authentic understated New York aesthetic, blending traditional craftmanship with modern cultural references, the brand has become synonymous over the years with effortless quality clothing for both men and women.

Sequel has been instrumental in the global success and growth of the GUESS Watches business since 1984. A leader in fashion watches, Sequel are watchmakers obsessed with innovative craftsmanship and cutting-edge design that keep the brand relevant to today’s trends. Styles for women range from trendy-casual to sophisticated-chic. The collection for men encompasses the best of masculine design, materials, and technology.

Paul Marciano, GUESS co-founder and Chief Creative Officer states, “As one of our first licensees, GUESS has been partnering with Sequel for over 40 years in designing high quality fashion watches. Since the acquisition of rag & bone, we believe this is another extension of the business from which rag & bone will benefit. With the expertise, knowledge, and attention to detail of the highly talented team, we are confident that it will be a great addition to the lifestyle of rag & bone.”

Brett Gibson, Sequel President & Chief Commercial Officer expresses, “We’re incredibly proud to introduce the first-ever rag & bone watch collection to consumers around the world. This launch marks an exciting new chapter in our longstanding partnership with GUESS now strengthened even further through our collaboration with WHP Global. The debut collection builds on the authenticity, quality, and craftsmanship that define rag & bone fusing its iconic aesthetic with our decades of watchmaking expertise.”

The inaugural collection is targeted to launch in Fall 2025 and will be distributed in premium department stores, specialty stores, and rag & bone boutiques worldwide.

About Guess?, Inc.

Guess?, Inc. designs, markets, distributes and licenses a lifestyle collection of contemporary apparel, denim, handbags, watches, eyewear, footwear and other related consumer products. Guess? products are distributed through branded Guess? stores as well as better department and specialty stores around the world. On April 2, 2024, the Company acquired all the operating assets and a 50% interest in the intellectual property assets of New York-based fashion brand rag & bone, a leader in the American fashion scene, directly operating stores in the U.S. and in the U.K., and also available in high-end boutiques, department stores and through e-commerce globally. As of February 1, 2025, the Company directly operated 1,070 retail stores in Europe, the Americas and Asia. The Company’s partners and distributors operated 527 additional retail stores worldwide. As of February 1, 2025, the Company and its partners and distributors operated in approximately 100 countries worldwide. For more information about the Company, please visit www.guess.com.

About WHP Global

WHP Global is a leading New York based firm that acquires global consumer brands and invests in high-growth distribution channels including digital commerce platforms and global expansion. WHP owns a portfolio of consumer brands that collectively generate over USD $7 billion in global retail sales. The company also owns WHP+, a turnkey direct to consumer digital e-commerce platform, and WHP SOLUTIONS, a sourcing agency based in Asia. For more information, please visit www.whp-global.com.

About Timex Group

Timex Group designs, manufactures and markets innovative timepieces around the world. Timex Group is a privately-held company headquartered in Middlebury, Connecticut with multiple operating units and over 2,000 employees worldwide. As one of the largest watch makers in the world, Timex Group companies produce watches under a number of world class brands, including Timex, adidas, Aston Martin, Ferragamo, Furla, Gc, GUESS, Nautica, Philipp Plein, Plein Sport, rag & bone, Ted Baker and Versace.

About Sequel

Sequel, a division of Timex Group, manages the production, distribution and global marketing of GUESS, Gc and rag & bone watches. Introduced to the world in 1984, GUESS Watches are designed to appeal to fashion-driven consumers around the world. Gc Watches, which bridges the gap between fashion and fine watchmaking, offer high quality timepieces with sophisticated aesthetics. GUESS and Gc Watches are distributed worldwide in department stores, specialty stores, and GUESS lifestyle stores.