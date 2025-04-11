ABeam Consulting Partners with WalkMe to Enhance Enterprise Management Services in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ABeam Consulting, a leading global management consulting firm, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with WalkMe, an SAP company and the leader of the Digital Adoption Platform (DAP) category for effectively navigating technology change. This collaboration aims to revolutionize ERP implementation and digital transformation services across Southeast Asia, delivering enhanced value to clients and reinforcing ABeam Consulting’s position as a leader in digital transformation.

Elevating Digital Transformation with Digital Adoption

The rapid evolution of technology presents challenges for enterprises in ensuring seamless system adoption and workforce engagement. By integrating WalkMe’s digital adoption solutions, ABeam Consulting enhances the way organizations leverage technologies to drive business success. WalkMe’s platform provides intuitive on-screen guidance, automated workflows, and real-time analytics that accelerate employee onboarding, optimize processes, and improve workforce productivity.

"Our partnership with WalkMe represents a significant step forward in our mission to deliver seamless digital transformation for our clients," said Patrick Clenjans, Principal at ABeam Consulting Thailand. "By integrating WalkMe’s cutting-edge digital adoption technology with ABeam’s expertise in Human Capital Management (HCM) services, we empower enterprises to enhance workforce productivity, improve HR process efficiency, and drive meaningful business transformation. This collaboration ensures that organizations can unlock the full potential of their digital investments while optimizing employee experience and operational success."

Driving Business Innovation Through Digital Adoption

Digital adoption plays a crucial role in enabling organizations to navigate digital transformation effectively. Many enterprises struggle with low user adoption rates and inefficient workflows, leading to operational inefficiencies. ABeam Consulting's collaboration with WalkMe ensures that businesses can seamlessly integrate and optimize their technology investments, improving decision-making, agility, and long-term business performance.

"At ABeam, we prioritize user adoption of digital transformations to ensure our customers achieve the maximum ROI from their investments through proper system utilization. Our collaboration with WalkMe strengthens our technology implementation services, equipping clients with innovative tools that drive seamless user adoption and enhance operational efficiency," commented Thomas Mani Padiyara, Principal at ABeam Consulting Singapore. "This partnership reflects our commitment to driving innovation and co-creating success with our clients and partners, reinforcing our vision to 'Build Beyond as One' in an increasingly digital world."

Empowering Business and IT Leaders to Drive Workforce Transformation

As organizations navigate evolving workforce trends—including skills gaps, hybrid work models, and the demand for a more personalized employee experience—digital adoption plays a key role in enabling business leaders and IT decision-makers to drive change effectively. This strategic alliance allows CXOs, and professionals to implement and scale workforce transformation strategies with confidence. By simplifying digital adoption in enterprise processes, the partnership enhances agility, optimizes decision-making, and strengthens ABeam’s position as a trusted advisor in business and people transformation.

Commitment to Client Success

WalkMe’s Digital Adoption Platform is a context-aware solution that guides users through any workflow, identifying and resolving digital friction to ensure seamless execution of critical processes across all departments. It is designed to seamlessly integrate enterprise technology into operations, ensuring that employees can use digital tools effectively and efficiently. Through real-time user guidance, workflow automation, and actionable insights, WalkMe enables businesses to drive greater ROI from their technology investments.

“We are proud to partner with ABeam Consulting to accelerate digital adoption and transformation across Southeast Asia,” said Kongyang Tham, Head of WalkMe Asia. “Together, we’re equipping enterprises with the tools they need to overcome technology adoption challenges, maximize the value of their digital investments, and unlock workforce potential. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to enabling smarter, more efficient organizations in a rapidly evolving digital economy.”

By combining ABeam Consulting’s expertise in business transformation with WalkMe’s innovative digital adoption technology, this partnership will enable enterprises to thrive in an increasingly digital world. ABeam Consulting and WalkMe remain committed to driving organizational transformation, creating new value, and equipping businesses with the tools they need to navigate digital adoption with confidence.

About ABeam Consulting Ltd.

ABeam Consulting is an integrated management consulting firm that provides global services tailored to each country and region through its worldwide network centered in Asia. The wide range of consulting services it provides includes strategy, BPR, IT, organization/personnel, outsourcing, and other specialized domains. With roughly 8,300 professional consultants worldwide, ABeam advises clients across industries, including finance, manufacturing, distribution, energy, and public sector organizations. As a creative partner leading businesses through change, ABeam Consulting contributes to industrial and societal transformation.

Website: https://www.abeam.com/jp/en/