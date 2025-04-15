True Core Holdings Completes Strategic Investment Into Five Star Claims Adjusting

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--True Core Holdings, a national platform dedicated to building and supporting leading public adjusting firms, is proud to announce its partnership with Five Star Claims Adjusting, marking its second major investment in the sector.

Formed in 2023 by AAVIN Equity Advisors, LLC and Konkordia Capital, LLC, True Core Holdings was established to invest in and partner with best-in-class public adjusting firms, with the goal of creating the industry’s largest and most sophisticated platform. In December 2023, True Core made its first major move by partnering with Coastal Claims Services, a leading national public adjusting firm.

“Joining True Core Holdings has accelerated our growth and amplified our ability to deliver unmatched results for policyholders—this new acquisition underscores our shared vision to reshape the public adjusting industry." — Frank Dalton, CEO, Coastal Claims

With the December 2024 addition of Five Star Claims Adjusting, True Core continues to scale, expanding its footprint and depth of expertise across the country. Five Star’s large, experienced team holds a leading presence in the Florida market.

“This partnership with True Core Holdings provides Five Star Claims Adjusting with an incredible opportunity to expand our reach, invest in new technologies, and continue delivering outstanding results for our clients.” – Nigel Bogaert, Co-President, Five Star

With the combined capabilities of Coastal and Five Star, as well as its broader acumen in the claims management sector, True Core Holdings is well-positioned to continue its growth strategy. Over the next three to five years, True Core plans to develop through a combination of organic initiatives and new partnerships—carefully selecting firms that not only bring strong operational excellence, but also align with our values, culture, and long-term vision for the platform.

AAVIN and Konkordia remain committed to supporting True Core’s continued development by providing strategic resources and infrastructure. Beyond capital, True Core’s platform is designed to support partners by strengthening operational capabilities, developing managerial talent, and enhancing organizational sophistication—creating a sustainable foundation for long-term success.

“The Public Adjusting business has many characteristics that make it attractive for institutional investors. We have partnered previously with Konkordia Capital on similar businesses and are excited to work together to grow True Core Holdings into one of the few public adjusting companies at scale. The teams at Coastal Claims and Five Star Claims have proven to be tremendous operators and we are thrilled to partner with them on this growth journey.” – Dan Gross, Partner, AAVIN.

About Coastal Claims

Coastal Claims is a respected public adjusting firm known for its commitment to securing fair settlements for policyholders. With a strong presence in the Southeast, Coastal Claims has built a legacy of client-focused service, expert claims management and industry leadership.

About Five Star Claims

Five Star Claims is a premier public adjusting firm with a reputation for delivering exceptional advocacy and results for policyholders. With extensive experience in handling complex claims, Five Star has become a trusted partner for homeowners and businesses navigating the insurance claims process.

About AAVIN Equity Advisors, LLC

AAVIN Equity Advisors, LLC is a lower middle-market private equity firm focused on founder or family-led buyout and recap transactions. AAVIN’s investment professionals have been investing in the lower middle market for over 40 years and have invested in over 300 small businesses. AAVIN III is the team’s 13th private fund and 8th SBIC license. AAVIN currently manages $275 million of assets and has offices in Cedar Rapids, IA, and Kansas City, MO.

About Konkordia

Konkordia is a leading investment firm focused on building high-growth, industry-leading businesses. Leveraging deep sector expertise and a hands-on approach, Konkordia works with its partners to optimize operations, enhance financial performance, and drive sustained expansion.

For more information about True Core Holdings, please visit TrueCoreHoldings.us