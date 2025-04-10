TenantCloud Completes Tenant Turner Integration to Automate Showings for Landlords

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TenantCloud, a leading property management software, today unveiled a new integration with Tenant Turner, a premier leasing software solution. This integration allows property managers to experience the power of Tenant Turner automation – starting with their TenantCloud listings. With this integration, users can now schedule listings, showings, and follow-ups automatically, paving the way for a smoother, more efficient leasing process.

Together, TenantCloud and Tenant Turner are paving the way for a more seamless property management ecosystem. Share

Improving Lead Management with Tenant Turner

Scheduling property showings is often a time-consuming task for property managers, with multiple phone calls, follow-ups, and missed appointments piling up. With Tenant Turner now available as an add-on, TenantCloud users can benefit from a breadth of automation and advanced capabilities, including:

Pre-qualify leads automatically: Narrow down applicants based on customizable criteria

Narrow down applicants based on customizable criteria Sync showing availability: Syncs with a preferred calendar to maintain accuracy

Syncs with a preferred calendar to maintain accuracy Allow 24/7 scheduled showings: Fill the calendar without endless phone calls and back-and-forth communication

Fill the calendar without endless phone calls and back-and-forth communication Reduce no-shows by 75 percent: Automatic scheduling and follow-ups fill the calendar and eliminate no-shows

Automatic scheduling and follow-ups fill the calendar and eliminate no-shows Automate follow-ups: Send post-tour messages and invite leads to apply

“Tenant Turner has been a trusted solution for automating showings, and adding this functionality directly to the TenantCloud platform will be a gamechanger for landlords and leasing professionals,” said Mark DeHaan, CEO of TenantCloud. “Together, we’re paving the way for a more seamless property management ecosystem.”

A More Efficient Leasing Experience

According to Tenant Turner data, nearly 70 percent of showings are self-guided, reflecting the trend toward automation in the leasing space. The integration with Tenant Turner enhances the property management lifecycle, from listing and applications to onboarding and maintenance.

Availability and Pricing

The Tenant Turner integration is available on TenantCloud, with pricing starting at $30 per listing. When activated, TenantCloud users can begin automating their scheduling process with Tenant Turner and receive pre-qualified applications directly in TenantCloud. Users must have a current TenantCloud plan to benefit from this feature.

For more details, visit TenantCloud.com/Pricing/TenantCloud-TenantTurner.

About TenantCloud

TenantCloud is a comprehensive property management software designed to simplify the rental process for landlords, property managers, and tenants. With features such as online rent payments, maintenance requests, and tenant screening, TenantCloud provides an all-in-one solution for property management. Learn more at TenantCloud.com.

About Tenant Turner

Tenant Turner provides innovative lead scheduling and property showing solutions, ensuring property managers and landlords never miss an opportunity to fill their rentals. With features like automated inquiries, self-showings, and pre-qualification of leads, Tenant Turner streamlines the leasing process. To learn more, visit TenantTurner.com.