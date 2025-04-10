AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Stable for Members of Florida Farm Bureau Group

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has revised the outlook to stable from negative for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term ICR of “bbb+” (Good) of Florida Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Company and its fully reinsured subsidiary, Florida Farm Bureau General Insurance Company, collectively referred to as Florida Farm Bureau Group. The outlook of the FSR is stable. Both companies are domiciled in Gainesville, FL.

The Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect Florida Farm Bureau Group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. Additionally, the ratings reflect enhancement given the implicit and explicit support provided by its parent, Southern Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Company.

The revised outlook for the Long-Term ICR reflects Florida Farm Bureau Group’s improved operating performance through 2024 and continued through year-to-date, mainly as a product of refined rate adequacy in its primary lines of business and management’s strategic initiatives centered on exposure management and more refined risk selection. Following several consecutive years of underwriting losses, the group reported an underwriting profit of over $20 million in 2024, which contributed to organic surplus appreciation of over 35%. This positive trend has been sustained through year-to-date 2025, and AM Best expects it will continue over the near term, leading to further stabilization of the group’s key balance sheet strength metrics and operating return measures. As a result, the Long-Term ICR outlook was revised to stable from negative.

