Vast Signs Agreement to Leverage International Space Station (ISS) National Lab

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vast, a pioneering company in space habitation technology, has signed a strategic agreement with the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space® (CASIS) to support scientific research through the International Space Station (ISS) National Laboratory. This milestone partnership reinforces Vast’s commitment to advancing space-based research and strengthens its position as a key player in NASA’s private astronaut missions (PAM) to the ISS.

CASIS, manager of the ISS National Lab, awarded the partnership based on Vast’s innovative spacecraft designs and its forward-thinking technical and commercial approach—elements that are poised to enhance in-orbit service technologies, expand access to the ISS for new user groups, and benefit life for humanity through space-based research.

Under the agreement, CASIS will collaborate on initiatives proposed by Vast designed to accelerate advancements in scientific discovery, commercial applications, and space station technology. The agreement also supports Vast’s plans to conduct research proposed by astronauts and agencies collaborating on future NASA private astronaut missions.

“This agreement gives Vast direct access to the ISS—a critical step as we prepare our NASA Private Astronaut Mission bid,” said Max Haot, CEO of Vast. “It enables us to fly science, validate our technologies in microgravity, and continue close collaboration with NASA—all of which are essential as we advance the design of our proposed ISS replacement and solidify our role as a NASA Commercial LEO Development Program partner.”

Vast and CASIS share a common vision: to broaden commercial and international access to the unique research environment of space as a critical step toward building a thriving low-Earth orbit (LEO) economy. Their collaboration will facilitate research with long-term benefits for humanity and drive innovation in space exploration.

“The role of the ISS National Lab is to open access and opportunity for the research community, and those seeking to advance technologies onboard this unique orbiting outpost. We’re excited to collaborate with, and support Vast as they ambitiously seek to push the limits of innovation, inspiration, and participation beyond Earth’s horizons,” added Ray Lugo, CEO of CASIS.

Last year, Vast announced plans to compete for the next two anticipated NASA PAMs. That commitment was further reinforced in December, when Vast formalized an agreement with SpaceX for two Dragon missions to the ISS in support of a future bid for PAMs.

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION (ISS) NATIONAL LABORATORY

The International Space Station (ISS) is a one-of-a-kind laboratory that enables research and technology development not possible on Earth. As a public service enterprise, the ISS National Laboratory® allows researchers to leverage this multi user facility to improve quality of life on Earth, mature space-based business models, advance science literacy in the future workforce, and expand a sustainable and scalable market in low Earth orbit. Through this orbiting national laboratory, research resources on the ISS are available to support non-NASA science, technology, and education initiatives from U.S. government agencies, academic institutions, and the private sector.

ABOUT VAST

Founded in 2021 by Jed McCaleb, Vast is developing humanity’s next-generation space stations and pioneering the path to long-term living and thriving in space. Haven-1, scheduled to be the world’s first commercial space station, is currently in development and is expected to launch NET May 2026. Vast is also developing Haven-2, the proposed successor to the International Space Station (ISS), designed to serve NASA’s Commercial LEO Destinations (CLD) program as a microgravity laboratory in space. Vast’s long-term ambition is to create artificial gravity habitations that enable humans to live in space, reaffirming its commitment to ensuring a spacefaring future for all.