eClinicalWorks and Sunoh.ai Revolutionize Patient Care and Provider Efficiency at Large FQHC

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Oak Orchard Health, an 83-provider Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), is successfully utilizing the Sunoh.ai AI medical scribe and healow patient engagement solutions to enhance patient care and practice operations. The practice reports that Sunoh.ai saves providers one to five minutes per encounter, improves clinical efficiency, and reduces provider burden. Sunoh.ai seamlessly integrates with the eClinicalWorks EHR, streamlining clinical documentation and enabling providers to complete almost 100% of their notes by the end of the day.

"Our providers report that Sunoh.ai’s ability to draft History of Present Illness (HPI) has significantly reduced their mental strain, allowing them to focus more on patient care,” said Jason Kuder, CIO at Oak Orchard Health. “Now, providers are saving around one to five minutes per encounter, drastically minimizing the time spent documenting after hours. Sunoh.ai is helping most of our providers complete 100% of their notes by the end of the day.”

In addition to Sunoh.ai, Oak Orchard Health has implemented healow CHECK-IN and Kiosk. These solutions have been instrumental in alleviating wait times and reducing the front desk workload, enabling staff to focus more on patient interactions. "The adoption of healow CHECK-IN, healow Pay, and Kiosk has not only enabled our front desk staff to answer more phone calls and better manage patient flow but has also resulted in significant cost savings previously spent on paper. We believe that these technological advancements will streamline our operations and significantly improve our patients' experience," said Jason Kuder.

Oak Orchard Health, an FQHC located in western New York, has evolved into a comprehensive health system that caters to the diverse needs of 30,000 patients across eleven locations. As a Patient-Centered Medical Home and a federally qualified health center, Oak Orchard Health is deeply committed to providing inclusive and quality care to all individuals. With a focus on patient engagement and support services such as translation, transportation assistance, insurance guidance, and flexible payment options, Oak Orchard Health ensures that every patient receives holistic medical care tailored to their unique needs.

"We are proud to partner with Oak Orchard Health in their quest to provide optimal patient care," said Girish Navani, CEO and co-founder of eClinicalWorks. “Our AI-powered solutions, including the AI-powered medical scribe, Sunoh.ai, are designed to streamline clinical documentation and improve patient-provider interactions, and we are confident they will be instrumental in helping Oak Orchard Health achieve its goals by enhancing its efficiency and reducing provider burden."

Oak Orchard Health has recently adopted healow Payment Services; patients can conveniently settle co-pays and balances through kiosks and online platforms. This innovative feature simplifies the payment process and contributes to a more efficient and automated experience for patients and staff.

At the forefront of AI-driven advancements in healthcare, eClinicalWorks is dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare practices with cutting-edge AI solutions that enhance operational efficiency and strengthen connections between patients and providers. With a trusted network of over 80,000 providers nationwide, Sunoh.ai is unwavering in its mission to elevate healthcare delivery and drive positive outcomes for all.

About Oak Orchard Health

Oak Orchard Health is a federally qualified health center (FQHC) that provides comprehensive healthcare services to communities in Western New York. With 11 offices, two mobile units, and over 250 employees, Oak Orchard Health serves over 30,000 patients annually, offering diverse services, including medical, behavioral health, dental, and optical. It has compassionate clinicians, and patient care teams are dedicated to promoting community wellness and empowering individuals to make informed choices for their health. At Oak Orchard Health, we stand ready to provide exceptional care and support whenever you need it. For more information, visit www.oakorchardhealth.org/.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based Electronic Health Records and Practice Management solutions. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X/Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About Sunoh.ai

Sunoh.ai is a revolutionary, EHR-agnostic, AI-powered ambient listening technology. Sunoh.ai is designed to seamlessly translate natural language conversations between healthcare providers and patients into clinical documentation, offering a unique and immersive experience. Sunoh.ai makes clinical documentation faster and more efficient than ever before. For more information, visit www.sunoh.ai.