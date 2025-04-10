OMNY Health Becomes the First EHR Dataset Available on Datavant Connect Powered by AWS Clean Rooms

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OMNY Health, the leading healthcare ecosystem for compliant real-world data insights at scale, today announced it has become the first electronic health record (EHR) company to offer its real world data (RWD) dataset on Datavant Connect powered by AWS Clean Rooms through its Lighthouse Partner Program. This collaboration builds upon the success of OMNY Health and Datavant’s longstanding relationship to enhance clinical research and drug development.

Traditionally, identifying the right dataset for a study involves a manual, time-intensive process that can take months. Compounding the problem, data purchases frequently result in mismatches between the acquired data and research needs.

To tackle this challenge, Datavant and Amazon Web Services (AWS) have tapped OMNY Health’s EHR data set of more than one billion patient encounters to revolutionize this process, leveraging AWS Clean Rooms to alleviate the need for underlying data movement. As a result, RWD companies and life sciences organizations can identify and evaluate information from multiple sources to unlock even greater efficiencies and improved treatment outcomes, accelerating feasibility assessments and reducing the time it takes to go from data acquisition to actionable insights.

“OMNY Health stood out early as a trailblazer in adopting a cloud-first strategy to make real-world data more accessible and actionable,” said Arnaub Chatterjee, President and GM of Life Sciences, Ecosystem, and Public Sector at Datavant. “By enabling data sources like OMNY Health to seamlessly leverage AWS Clean Room capabilities, we’re not just improving feasibility assessments—we’re redefining how research teams access, evaluate, and activate data. As a first adopter, OMNY is demonstrating the power of cloud-first data discovery to accelerate time to insight and reduce friction across the data lifecycle.”

OMNY Health and Datavant first partnered in 2021, enabling organizations using the Datavant Connect platform to access OMNY Health’s suite of solutions to standardize, normalize, and de-identify EHR data into research-ready data sets. Over the last four years, the partnership has expanded access to diverse data from a mix of provider organizations and patient populations, deepening the analytical insights available to those leveraging Datavant’s network.

“With OMNY Health’s entire dataset now integrated into Datavant Connect, clients can quickly identify and evaluate the right dataset for their needs,” said Dr. Mitesh Rao, CEO and Co-Founder of OMNY Health. “This partnership streamlines the data selection process, enabling research teams to assess data fitness for purpose in real time. It also accelerates each phase of data evaluation, driving rapid growth while maintaining operational efficiency with a faster, more straightforward experience.”

This partnership news follows OMNY Health's announcement that it has added four billion clinical notes to its network, transforming previously inaccessible data points into research-ready insights. This helped address the longstanding challenge of unlocking the value of clinician notes for research. For more information on OMNY Health and its data ecosystem, please visit www.omnyhealth.com.

