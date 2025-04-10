Alta Cycling Group Selects Cart.com as Its U.S. Fulfillment and Transportation Management Partner

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cart.com, the leading unified commerce solutions provider, today announced that Alta Cycling Group, a premier cycling company that owns the Diamondback, Redline and IZIP bicycle brands, has selected Cart.com as its U.S. fulfillment and transportation management partner. Alta will leverage Cart.com’s tech-enabled third-party logistics (3PL) solutions and Utah supply chain hub to streamline its fulfillment operations in the U.S. The cycling group will also use Cart.com’s Transportation Management System (TMS) to secure the best shipping rates across carriers and to consolidate all freight operations.

Cart.com’s technology-driven 3PL offering enables B2C, D2C and B2B companies to automate and simplify mission-critical supply chain operations, reduce costs and achieve real-time order and inventory visibility. The company deploys its proprietary software, including its Omnichannel Order Management System (OMS) and warehouse management technology, alongside a variety of automated systems to drive precision and productivity across its nationwide network of omnichannel facilities.

“We’re proud to work with Alta Cycling Group as we expand our capabilities and support for leading brands in the sporting goods space,” said Joe Barth, Chief Logistics Officer at Cart.com. “We look forward to leveraging our technology-driven fulfillment offerings to support an excellent end-to-end customer experience at all of the group’s retail partners while also giving Alta the best rates and level of service with every item it ships.”

Cart.com helps businesses transform their supply chain and demand generation operations with digital and physical solutions that optimize performance through its two unified business lines, Logistics Solutions and Commerce Solutions. Cart.com’s tech-driven logistics infrastructure enables scalable order fulfillment across e-commerce, retail and wholesale distribution channels while the company’s software and services help drive and predict demand, improve conversion and enable a unified flow of orders and inventory across all channels.

About Cart.com

Cart.com is the leading provider of unified omnichannel commerce and logistics solutions that enable B2C and B2B companies as well as public sector agencies to unify order and inventory management from product discovery to product delivery. The company’s enterprise-grade software, services and logistics infrastructure, including its own network of fulfillment and distribution centers, are used by some of the world’s most beloved brands and complex companies to achieve omnichannel excellence and drive more efficient growth.

For more information, please visit Cart.com and LinkedIn.

About Alta Cycling Group

Alta Cycling Group is a premier cycling company offering premium bicycles, bicycle parts, and accessories. Our brands include Diamondback, IZIP, and Redline. Alta is committed to constant innovation, cutting-edge technology, and providing the best possible experience for our customers.