Banc of California Celebrates 50 Years of Racing Excellence With 2025 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

LOS ANGELES & LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Banc of California, a wholly owned subsidiary of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC), is proud to announce its continued sponsorship of the 2025 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. The weekend-long event kicks off April 11 and runs through April 13. This is the 50th anniversary of the iconic race, which is a remarkable celebration of speed, precision and Southern California’s motorsport culture.

Banc of California has served as the official bank of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach since 2015. As the third largest bank based in California and the largest independent bank in Los Angeles, this sponsorship underscores Banc of California’s ongoing commitment to supporting community events that bring people together and celebrate local culture.

“We are honored to support the 50th anniversary of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach and all of those who make this monumental event possible every year,” said Jared Wolff, CEO of Banc of California. “As the premier business bank serving California companies, we are proud to celebrate all of those who have made this race a success for the past 50 years and have given so much to the Long Beach community.”

The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is the longest-running major street circuit race in North America and is part of Penske Entertainment's event portfolio. The event draws an annual crowd of around 200,000 people and creates about 700 jobs across the region. In addition, the Grand Prix Foundation has donated more than $4.2 million to Southern California charities since its inception in 1991.

“We appreciate Banc of California’s consistent and long-standing support of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach,” said Jim Michaelian, President and CEO of the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach, LLC, who was inducted this year into the Motorsports Walk of Fame for his many contributions to the sport. “The bank’s commitment enhances the prestige of the event and allows us to do even more for our local community. We thank Banc of California and all of their team members who make this event possible — and we look forward to continuing our work together.”

About Banc of California, Inc.

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE: BANC) is a bank holding company with over $33 billion in assets and the parent company of Banc of California. Banc of California is one of the nation’s premier relationship-based business banks, providing banking and treasury management services to small-, middle-market, and venture-backed businesses. Banc of California is the largest independent bank headquartered in Los Angeles and the third largest bank headquartered in California and offers a broad range of loan and deposit products and services through 80 full-service branches located throughout California and in Denver, Colorado, and Durham, North Carolina, as well as through regional offices nationwide. The bank also provides full-stack payment processing solutions through its subsidiary, Deepstack Technologies, and serves the Community Association Management industry nationwide with its technology-forward platform, SmartStreet™. The bank is committed to its local communities through the Banc of California Charitable Foundation, and by supporting organizations that provide financial literacy and job training, small business support, affordable housing, and more. For more information, please visit us at www.bancofcal.com.

About the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach

The Grand Prix Association of Long Beach owns and operates the annual Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, which attracts more than 190,000 attendees over its three-day weekend. The Grand Prix Association of Long Beach also owns GPALB Special Events, offering high-quality structures, bleacher rentals, event operation management and design. For more information, visit gplb.com.