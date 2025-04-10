SkyDrive Conducts Public Flight of SKYDRIVE SD-05 during Media Day at Osaka-Kansai Expo

TOYOTA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SkyDrive Inc. ("SkyDrive"), a leading eVTOL (*1) aircraft manufacturer based in Japan, is pleased to announce that, on April 9th, 2025, we successfully conducted a demo flight of "SKYDRIVE (SkyDrive SD-05 model)" as part of the Media Day event at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai ("the Expo"). Additionally, we have released footage of recent test flights and development work conducted at our proprietary facility in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture.

YouTube URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LcPdzt6012A

About the Demo Flight

In February 2023, SkyDrive was selected as one of the eVTOL operators taking part in the "Smart Mobility EXPO," a part of the "Future Society Showcase Project" at the Expo (*2). Since then, as we dedicated ourselves to the development of our aircraft, we have targeted flights at the Expo as one of our most important development milestones.

Today, ahead of the scheduled point-to-point and circular flights planned at the Expo for the summer of 2025, the "SKYDRIVE (SkyDrive SD-05 model)" took off for a demo flight above the EXPO Vertiport. The aircraft flew at an altitude of 5 meters for a total flight time of approximately 4 minutes. To ensure safe flight operations, the aircraft, which incorporates automatic control systems, was piloted remotely without a pilot on board.

Footage of Test Flights at SkyDrive's Proprietary Development Facility in Toyota City

Alongside today's public flight, we have also released footage of recent test flights conducted at our in-house development facility in Toyota City. The aircraft featured in this footage is the first SKYDRIVE (SkyDrive SD-05 prototype). The aircraft that flew today at the EXPO Vertiport is another aircraft built with this same prototype design.

YouTube URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xZud02HFROw

Development Story Video Released

We have released a video showcasing SkyDrive's development journey since our founding in 2018. We hope that you can take a moment to watch the video and further understand the passion, commitment and aspirations of our engineers.

YouTube URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=umEJjJsW7JU

Comments from Tomohiro Fukuzawa, CEO of SkyDrive Inc.

Since our founding, we have embraced the vision of "Beyond Drive", as we seek to lead the upcoming revolution in airborne mobility. In August 2020, we successfully conducted Japan's first-ever public demonstration flight of an eVTOL (*3), greatly increasing global awareness of our company and brand. Since then, thanks to the support of our shareholders, customers, and many others, we have been able to make steady progress. As a result, I am truly delighted to unveil our eVTOL aircraft, "SKYDRIVE," here today at the EXPO Vertiport.

Once again, I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all our partners and stakeholders who have been supporting and collaborating with us in various ways. I would also like to extend my heartfelt thanks to all of the team at SkyDrive, who, while facing numerous challenges, continue to push our development forward every single day.

eVTOL is a form of clean mobility that will help reduce CO₂ emissions and support the evolution of a sustainable society. eVTOLs also achieve reduced noise levels, allowing them to seamlessly integrate into urban environments. At the Expo, which is about to begin, we hope attendees will discover how, in future, people will fly through the skies in eVTOLs as a regular part of city life.

SkyDrive's story in Osaka will continue after the Expo. Last year, Osaka Metro Co., Ltd and SkyDrive announced plans for the "Osaka Diamond Routes", proposed eVTOL routes connecting four key Osaka destinations: Shin-Osaka/Umeda, Morinomiya, Tennoji/Abeno, and the Osaka Bay Area. Similar initiatives for the post-Expo period are underway throughout Japan. Moving forward, we remain committed to the development of our aircraft and its associated business models as we work to revolutionize the future of urban air travel.

Editor’s Note:

(*1) "eVTOL" is an abbreviation for electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing. As the name suggests, eVTOL aircraft can take off and land without a runway. eVTOLs are powered by electricity and incorporate advanced, automatic, flight control technology.

(*2) https://en.skydrive2020.com/archives/8844

(*3) https://en.skydrive2020.com/archives/642

Supplementary Information

SKYDRIVE (SkyDrive SD-05 Model) Specifications

Dimensions (L× W × H) Approx. 11.5m × 11.3m × 3m (37.7ft ×37ft ×10ft) including rotors Seating Capacity 3 passengers (1 pilot and 2 passengers) Power Supply Battery electric Propulsion 12 units of motors and rotors Main Structural Materials Composite, aluminum alloy, etc. Maximum Takeoff Weight 1,400kg Maximum Cruise Speed 100km/h (54KIAS) (Air speed) Range 15 km (to be gradually extended to 30-40 km with battery upgrades) Expand

About SkyDrive Inc.

SkyDrive is an eVTOL company aiming "to take the lead in the once-in-a-century mobility revolution". The company began testing eVTOL prototypes in 2014 prior to official incorporation in 2018. Under its future vision for urban transportation, flying in eVTOLs will become a regular part of city life. In 2019, SkyDrive became the first company to fly a crewed eVTOL in Japan. As of 2025, SkyDrive is working with civil aviation authorities in Japan and the US to acquire certification for "SKYDRIVE", the company’s first commercial eVTOL product. SkyDrive began production of "SKYDRIVE" in March 2024 at a plant owned by Suzuki Motor Corporation, SkyDrive's official production partner. SkyDrive is headquartered in Toyota, Aichi Prefecture, and led by CEO Tomohiro Fukuzawa, an engineer and entrepreneur.

For more information, please visit: https://en.skydrive2020.com/