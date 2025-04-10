Lyft and StackAdapt Drive Innovation in Locally Relevant Advertising

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StackAdapt (www.stackadapt.com), the leading multi-channel advertising platform, has partnered with Lyft Media to launch programmatic in-app advertising within the Lyft app. Through a strategic partnership with Kevel, the leading provider of API-based media ad serving technology, this collaboration grants StackAdapt clients access to Lyft’s premium US in-app ad inventory, creating a unique opportunity for brands, agencies, and merchants to connect with millions of Lyft riders daily through hyper-localized advertising experiences.

This alliance introduces Lyft’s innovative in-app ad formats, which leverage trip intent to enable brands to deliver targeted messages throughout riders’ journeys—whether commuting, attending events, or traveling to the airport. The high-impact placements ensure that advertisers maintain a consistent presence, capturing attention at pivotal moments of consumer intent.

StackAdapt’s collaboration with Kevel enhances its programmatic capabilities, providing access to Lyft’s in-app advertising. This partnership enables brands to access premium inventory and deliver tailored, data-driven ad experiences to Lyft's user base. By integrating Kevel’s advanced ad-serving technology, StackAdapt ensures seamless execution and precision targeting for its clients.

“Partnering with Lyft and Kevel opens an extraordinary advertising avenue for agencies to engage a mobile, diverse audience,” said Greg Joseph, VP of Inventory Development at StackAdapt. “Together, we’re transforming the local ad experience by connecting brands, agencies, merchants, and restaurants to consumers at meaningful points in their daily lives.”

“We’re thrilled to create new opportunities for brands to connect with riders seamlessly and in ways that elevate the ride experience,” said Shane Dwyer, Head of Sales, Lyft Media. “Lyft’s partnership with StackAdapt provides a unique way for programmatic buyers to reach consumers at key moments through strategic placements in the rider journey, delivering value for both riders and advertisers.”

With more than 40M active riders per year, Lyft’s platform reaches a variety of audiences, including commuters, event-goers, and travelers. Lyft Media’s digital offerings are available in the app nationally and include formats such as video and poster units, complemented by robust first-party targeting and measurement capabilities. This collaboration unlocks unique opportunities for advertisers to engage consumers across their journeys, reaching them during moments of heightened attention and intent.

“Through this collaboration, Lyft is redefining the rider experience by putting tailored, data-driven, and relevant opportunities at their fingertips,” said James Avery, CEO, Kevel. “By combining our powerful API-led retail media technology with StackAdapt’s second-to-none ad buying platform, we can help Lyft reach its customers in the most appropriate and opportune ways. It’s been great to partner with StackAdapt who share a very similar approach to Kevel in our mission to revolutionize the advertising experience for today’s modern world.”

Accessible through StackAdapt, this premium inventory positions advertisers directly within the Lyft app, enabling seamless engagement with loyal and attentive riders.

To learn more about StackAdapt’s programmatic solutions and its commitment to advanced targeting, visit www.stackadapt.com.

About Lyft

Whether it’s an everyday commute or a journey that changes everything, Lyft is driven by our purpose: to serve and connect. In 2012, Lyft was founded as one of the first ridesharing communities in the United States. Now, millions of drivers have chosen to earn on billions of rides. Lyft offers rideshare, bikes, and scooters all in one app — for a more connected world, with transportation for everyone.

About Kevel

Kevel powers world-class retail media networks with the Retail Media Cloud™. With the combination of the Kevel Ad Server and Kevel Audience, multi-brand retailers, marketplaces, and ecommerce companies can launch limitless ad formats and unique targeting segments online and in-store, all with closed-loop attribution. Kevel believes that every digital retailer should have the capability to scale their own distinct ad platform, just like big tech players like Amazon. Customers like Chewy, The Home Depot, Edmunds, Lyft, Delivery Hero, Edmunds, Sonae, Slickdeals, and other leading retailers and marketplaces all launched their own retail media networks with Kevel. Learn more at www.kevel.com

About StackAdapt

StackAdapt is a multi-channel programmatic advertising platform used by thousands of brands and agencies around the world. StackAdapt’s data-driven platform combines state-of-the-art machine learning with a clean and intuitive user interface to provide marketers with an easy way to plan, execute, and drive the best performance across all devices, inventory, and publishing partners. StackAdapt has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing technology companies in North America, is rated the number 1 demand-side platform (DSP) on G2, and is the highest-performing and easiest-to-use platform. For further information, visit www.stackadapt.com.

