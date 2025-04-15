Just Ingredients + Bryce Harper: Raising the Bar for High-Quality Nutrition

OREM, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On March 18th, Bryce Harper, a professional baseball player, two-time MVP, and father of three, stepped into a new role—not on the field, but as a partner in wellness.

Harper has joined forces with Just Ingredients, a health and nutrition brand that has made a name for itself by rejecting synthetic shortcuts in favor of something more nourishing: real ingredients, clearly labeled, without artificial additives or flavorings.

For Harper, known for his unwavering commitment to performance both on and off the field, this collaboration is far more than a typical endorsement deal. It’s a meeting of like-minded philosophies. Harper’s approach to excellence has always extended beyond the game—into his lifestyle, recovery, and nutrition.

“As a professional athlete, I’m always mindful of what I put into my body,” said Harper. “Just Ingredients stands out for its commitment to using ingredients that truly support health. I’m thrilled to partner with a brand I trust and help inspire others to prioritize their wellness.”

For Just Ingredients founder and CEO Karalynne Call, partnering with Bryce Harper is a natural extension of the brand’s mission–bringing wholesome, effective nutrition to more people. Nearly 15 years ago, Karalynne’s own health struggles led her to rethink the ingredients she and her family consumed. Frustrated by the lack of wholesome, effective options, she set out to create her own—what started as a personal journey quickly grew into a movement, empowering others to take control of their health through simple, transparent ingredients.

At the heart of Just Ingredients is a commitment to ingredients that speak for themselves. From grass-fed collagen peptides to real fruit powders and 100% grass-fed whey protein from New Zealand, every product is designed with intentionality—prioritizing quality, bioavailability, and wholesome nutrition, all without unnecessary fillers or artificial additives.

Through this partnership, Just Ingredients aims to bring its ethos of real, high-quality products to an even wider audience, while staying true to its roots of transparency and trust. The NSF Certified for Sport® collection—protein powders, electrolytes (coming soon), and pre-workout supplements—reflects the brand’s commitment to meeting the rigorous standards of professional athletes. But the message goes beyond locker rooms–it’s about helping anyone who wants to make better choices for their health, from athletes to busy parents to wellness enthusiasts.

“Encouraging people to live healthier and happier lives is what we are all about,” said Karalynne Call, founder and CEO of Just Ingredients. “Partnering with Bryce Harper allows us to connect with new audiences and inspire people to prioritize their health inside and out—whether they’re athletes or simply striving for a healthier lifestyle.”

This collaboration is a reminder that wellness isn’t about quick fixes or extremes. It’s about consistent, mindful choices—what we put into our bodies every day matters, whether we’re chasing championships or simply trying to feel and live better.

The NSF Certified for Sport® collection is available now at JustIngredients.us.

About Bryce Harper

Bryce Harper, a professional baseball player and two-time MVP. Beyond his remarkable accomplishments on the field, Harper is deeply committed to promoting health and wellness. Whether inspiring healthier choices through his own disciplined lifestyle or championing family values, he is dedicated to helping others prioritize their well-being at every stage of life.