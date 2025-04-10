YuMOVE Elevates Customer Experience for Hundreds of Thousands of UK Subscribers with Migration from Recharge to Ordergroove

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--YuMOVE, the UK's leading pet supplement brand and part of Vetnique, has successfully migrated its subscriber experience to Ordergroove’s enterprise platform. This strategic move is designed to enhance the overall experience for hundreds of thousands of subscribers, drive operational efficiency, and position the brand for long-term, profitable growth.

YuMOVE sought a solution that could better match its growth ambitions and customer needs after facing a number of challenges with its previous technology partner, Recharge. As a leader in the British pet industry, YuMOVE found they had outgrown the limitations of Recharge’s subscriber experience, promotional flexibility, and data capabilities, hindering their resource efficiency and ability to scale operations. Ordergroove’s scalable and flexible platform addressed these pain points with enterprise-level solutions to enhance customer experience, streamline operations, and future-proof subscription sales.

"At YuMOVE, we are committed to delivering the best possible experience for our customers and, most importantly, their pets," said Amit Dattani, Chief Technology Officer of YuMOVE. "Since migrating to Ordergroove, our subscribers can enjoy a seamless, user-friendly experience with greater customization and value. They’ve enabled us to create more tailored, value-driven offers that extend customer lifetime value by meeting and exceeding the diverse needs of our customers and their pets."

Since migrating to Ordergroove, YuMOVE has seen positive early results, including a 4.4% increase in subscriber count and a 5.4% rise in total subscriptions in just a few months. Monthly subscription revenue has grown by 10% over the same period, underscoring the platform’s ability to support scalable growth.

With Ordergroove, YuMOVE has unlocked significant enhancements to its subscriber experience:

Seamless Subscriber Management: A simplified, single-page portal enables subscribers to easily manage orders with one-click actions.

A simplified, single-page portal enables subscribers to easily manage orders with one-click actions. Flexible Promotional Framework: Tailored discounts, including introductory offers, a "subscribe more, save more" model, and incentives to encourage product upgrades.

Tailored discounts, including introductory offers, a "subscribe more, save more" model, and incentives to encourage product upgrades. Advanced Upsell and Cross-sell Capabilities: Subscribers can easily add products to upcoming orders throughout their website and via email and SMS, improving average order value (AOV).

Subscribers can easily add products to upcoming orders throughout their website and via email and SMS, improving average order value (AOV). Fixed Kit Bundles: Curated packages designed to better meet subscriber needs while increasing multi-product subscriptions and extending overall customer lifetime value (LTV).

YuMOVE has also driven business efficiencies including:

Scalable Operations : Streamlined processes have reduced internal complexity, improved data accuracy, and freed up internal teams’ time to focus on growth.

Streamlined processes have reduced internal complexity, improved data accuracy, and freed up internal teams’ time to focus on growth. Robust Analytics: A full 360-degree view of performance with powerful self-serve dashboards, allows for easy analysis of cohorts that unlock insights and optimize recurring revenue.

"YuMOVE’s dedication to providing exceptional care for pets and value for its customers is what makes them a beloved and trusted brand in the UK market," said Greg Alvo, CEO of Ordergroove. "Their decision to move to Ordergroove reflects the growing need that many British enterprise brands are experiencing — to scale operationally while also providing customers with a seamless experience that will maximize lifetime value and improve unit economics. We’re proud that YuMOVE has chosen Ordergroove to power its next phase of growth. It demonstrates how large-scale technology migrations can unlock better business results."

The migration follows YuMOVE’s acquisition by Vetnique, which, like YuMOVE, also leverages Ordergroove to power its subscription offerings. Both brands’ continued partnership with Ordergroove highlights the platform’s ability to support global brands seeking to future-proof their subscription programs and drive sustainable growth.

About Ordergroove

Ordergroove enables subscription and membership experiences for the world's largest and most innovative brands and retailers, including L'Oréal, Dollar Shave Club, La Colombe Coffee, Bonafide Health, and The Honest Company. As a market leader in subscription technology, Ordergroove's Relationship Commerce platform transforms transactions into frictionless, profitable recurring revenue streams. With flexible APIs, advanced analytics, and deep consumer insights, Ordergroove helps brands maximize customer lifetime value and build stronger consumer relationships. For more information, visit ordergroove.com.

About YuMOVE

YuMOVE, a part of Vetnique, is the UK’s leading pet supplement brand dedicated to supporting joint health and overall well-being in pets. With a commitment to science-backed formulations and exceptional customer service, YuMOVE offers a range of products designed to help pets lead active, healthy lives. For more information, visit yumove.co.uk.