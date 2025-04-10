Writer Launches AI HQ to Revolutionize Agentic Work in the Enterprise

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Writer, the leader in enterprise generative AI, today announced AI HQ: a new, centralized hub for enterprises to orchestrate agent-powered work. AI HQ unites IT and business users in an end-to-end platform with the tools to build, activate, and supervise AI agents. The platform includes a new low-code Agent Builder, deep AI observability tools, and access to a library of 100 ready-to-use agents for common tasks across finance, healthcare, retail, and technology, developed based on years of experience transforming work for Fortune 500 customers.

In just weeks, early beta users including Uber, Salesforce, Franklin Templeton, and Commvault have built custom AI agents to transform their operational efficiency and significantly reduce manual work. Writer will demo the new AI HQ platform and Writer agents alongside its customers during a livestreamed product showcase event open to the public today at 11 am PT.

“AI HQ represents the next era of Writer’s evolution as we bring our foundational technology to the world of agentic AI, tackling the toughest work for our customers with enterprise-grade agents,” said Writer CEO and Co-Founder May Habib. “AI HQ is designed to be the backbone of a company’s AI-native operations, ensuring that AI is seamlessly woven into every process, from routine tasks to strategic initiatives. It’s a critical step in our journey to expand human capacity through superintelligence at work.“

AI HQ is powered by Writer’s top-benchmarked Palmyra LLMs and graph-based RAG, integrating a company’s proprietary data and knowledge with Writer’s top-benchmarked models to deliver the highest levels of accuracy and reliability.

Bringing IT and business teams together to reinvent work

AI HQ is the first AI platform that seamlessly brings together IT’s governance and the business’s domain expertise, eliminating the silos and power struggles that C-suite executives say have been holding back their generative AI adoption efforts. Writer’s new Agent Builder unites IT and business teams in a shared development environment, where they can collaboratively develop, design, and deploy agents that are grounded in business context. It features:

Low-code tools and an intuitive drag-and-drop interface to speed up deployment, lower maintenance costs, and accelerate organization-wide adoption

Tool calling across any core system, including Adobe, Salesforce, Workday, Microsoft, Atlassian, and more

New observability tools that provide IT with real-time visibility into every AI agent to monitor activity, detect anomalies, and resolve issues before they escalate.

With Writer’s Agent Builder, teams can build custom agents that can make decisions using advanced reasoning, orchestrate work across data and systems, and collaborate with people and other agents. Beta users are automating client relationship management, product returns and refunds, RFPs, and content lifecycle management—boosting productivity and freeing teams for strategic work.

“Writer has empowered us to collaborate with IT to build AI agents that transform mission-critical, cross-functional workflows,” said Anna Griffin, Chief Market Officer at Commvault. “With Agent Builder, we’re truly co-building—bringing together IT’s technical expertise and the business team’s deep domain knowledge to move faster and drive exponentially greater impact than we could alone.”

Uber Program Leader, Global Knowledge Architecture for AI, Michael Kenney said, “With Writer AI agents, we’re empowering our teams to scale faster, foster innovation, and deliver smarter solutions. This is how we’re leading the charge in transforming knowledge management and setting a new benchmark for success across the enterprise."

Library of 100+ ready-to-use agents for fast ROI

With the release of AI HQ, Writer is also introducing a new, personalized platform experience where employees can easily find the most relevant AI agents for their work. Users can now access a library of more than 100 proven, ready-to-use AI agents, each designed by Writer based on deep collaboration with top enterprise customers.

More than just chat interfaces, these agents range from lightweight assistants to more sophisticated solutions that can research, analyze, reason, plan, and take action to deliver repeatable, high-quality outputs across a broad set of enterprise use cases. The Agent Library includes solutions for industries including finance, healthcare, retail, pharmaceuticals, and more, and cuts horizontally across the business, with agents for functions from go-to-market to operations to human resources.

Examples include:

Writer’s ready-to-use agents can be quickly grounded in business context via Writer’s Knowledge Graph and document upload. They can also be used as composable building blocks in Agent Builder, where they can interact with other ready-to-use and custom agents to automate complex, end-to-end business processes. For example, to deliver comprehensive fund reporting, the company financials research agent can collaborate with the report generator agent and access relevant first-party data through Knowledge Graph.

Availability

Writer’s new AI HQ interface and library of ready-to-use agents are available to all Writer customers beginning today. Sign up now to join the beta for Writer’s Agent Builder and observability tools, with general availability expected later this spring.

Learn more about how Writer is empowering enterprises to reinvent work for the AI era at Writer.com.

About Writer

Writer is where the world’s leading enterprises orchestrate AI-powered work. With Writer’s end-to-end platform, teams can build, activate, and supervise AI agents that are grounded in their company’s data and fueled by Writer’s enterprise-grade LLMs. From faster product launches to deeper financial research to better clinical trials, companies are quickly transforming their most important business processes for the AI era in partnership with Writer. Founded in 2020, Writer delivers unmatched ROI for hundreds of customers like Accenture, Intuit, Mars, Marriott, Uber, and Vanguard and is backed by investors including Premji Invest, Radical Ventures, ICONIQ Growth, Insight Partners, Balderton, B Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Adobe Ventures, Citi Ventures, IBM Ventures, and others. Learn more at writer.com