Movius Expands Footprint into Spain; Partners with Legos to Provide Customers with Secure Communications Services

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Movius, the leading global provider of secure, AI-powered, purpose-driven communications software, today announced it has partnered with Legos, the European convergent operator for fixed and mobile telecommunications, to bring its innovative service portfolio to the Spanish market. This strategic partnership marks a significant expansion in Europe and will provide customers in Spain with access to Movius’ full suite of mobile messaging services, including its AI-powered platform MultiLine.

“Our partnership with Legos brings customers in Spain a worry-free solution to keep their business communications secure and compliant, while laying the groundwork for future growth across other European markets,” said Ananth Siva, CEO at Movius. “Protecting mobile communications is more important than ever before. This collaboration is an essential step in not only keeping Spain connected, but doing so without risk.”

MultiLine powered by Movius is an essential tool for enterprises that need better compliance, security and cost savings. MultiLine provides employees with a second, secure business identity on any mobile device, and ensures that all business calls, messages, contacts, and voicemail are completely separate from the employee’s personal communications. The solution integrates voice calling and SMS with Microsoft Teams, Cisco UCM, and Salesforce, while supporting standard messaging applications including WhatsApp. The platform offers enhanced security features including optional call and message recording capabilities that address compliance requirements in Europe.

“We are proud to be Movius’ trusted partner for their first market in continental Europe,” said Pascal Prot, CEO of Legos. “Movius needs a highly reliable partner who understands the compliance challenges they face. This collaboration not only strengthens our position as a key enabler of secure telecom solutions but also opens the door to further expansion across Europe. Together, we are bringing secure voice and mobile messaging services to businesses in Spain.”

To learn more about MultiLine by Movius and the company’s full suite of AI-powered solutions, visit www.movius.ai.

About Movius

Movius provides Secure Communications as a Service (SCaaS™), offering a complete secure and compliant business mobile solution on any endpoint. Our flagship solution, MultiLine™ is the trusted solution for businesses for voice, SMS, social channels, and can be accessed through endpoints including dedicated dialer and Microsoft Teams™. This mobile communication evolution is what the company calls Phone 3.0™. Headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices around the world, Movius works with leading global service providers including T-Mobile, TELUS, Telefonica, SingTel, and 3. To learn more visit www.movius.ai.

About Legos

Legos is the European fixed, mobile and convergent telecom operator. The company operates in 19 European countries and maintains critical technical infrastructures in France, Germany, the UK, and Spain. Since 2015, Legos has built its white label voice, SMS and Data, fixed and mobile services, and continues to expand its presence throughout Europe. The group is also a member of the main international telecom associations (GSMA, ITU, GLF, MEF, FFT, APNF, AF2M). To learn more visit https://legos.io/