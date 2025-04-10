Venu Holding Corporation Partners With Ryan to Accelerate National Expansion Through Public-Private Partnerships

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Venu Holding Corporation (“VENU” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: VENU), a developer, owner, and operator of upscale live music venues and premium hospitality destinations, today announced an exclusive three-year national expansion agreement with Ryan, LLC’s (“Ryan’s”) Credits and Incentives practice. Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, will play an integral role in accelerating VENU’s rollout of upscale amphitheaters, mid-size venues, and immersive entertainment campuses nationwide.

Under the new agreement, Ryan will be tasked with securing two new public-private partnerships per quarter, accelerating the pace of market entries and enabling VENU to scale efficiently. Share

Ryan will source and secure development sites, structure public-private partnerships and economic incentives, and engage municipal leaders as part of this three-year, exclusive agreement developed to position VENU for high-quality and explosive growth. The partnership will support the development of VENU’s ultra-lux venues, unlocking public financing opportunities and fast-tracking VENU’s entry into top-performing U.S. growth markets.

Ryan has already played a critical role in VENU’s announced projects in McKinney and El Paso, Texas—establishing a proven record of aligning public-sector support with strategic growth. Under the new agreement, the tax firm will be tasked with securing two new public-private partnerships per quarter, accelerating the pace of market entries and enabling VENU to scale efficiently. This collaboration enhances deal flow, improves site qualification, and supports the Company’s long-term strategy to redefine live entertainment through immersive, high-impact destinations.

“Ryan is more than a partner—they’re our growth engine,” said J.W. Roth, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of VENU. “Over the two years we’ve worked together, I have witnessed them open doors to exciting new opportunities—lining up cities, incentives, and opportunities that align with our aggressive expansion strategy. When you’re building something as audacious as we are, you need a firm that can move at your speed. That’s Ryan.”

“Ryan understands growth because they’ve lived, led, and delivered it,” added Roth. “Together with the Ryan team, we’ve forged relationships with municipalities that align with our highly selective site selection criteria, resulting in billions of dollars in realized economic impact for the communities where we plant roots.”

“We’re excited to partner with VENU in developing exclusive experiences that combine world-class entertainment with elite hospitality,” said Ryan Chairman and CEO G. Brint Ryan. “With Ryan’s deep expertise in credits and incentives, this partnership helps secure the resources necessary for VENU to continue its expansion—creating jobs, driving tourism, and ultimately strengthening our economy.”

Public Private Partnerships

Public-private partnerships are a cornerstone of VENU’s capital-efficient growth strategy. By working directly with municipalities and leveraging local economic incentives, VENU reduces development costs, mitigates financial risk, and accelerates time to market. These partnerships allow VENU to offset a significant portion of upfront infrastructure and site costs, enabling the Company to scale without incurring the heavy debt burdens typical in the sector. Paired with strong demand for Luxe FireSuites as a pre-construction funding engine, this approach ensures financial flexibility and long-term margin expansion.

Expanding to Meet Demand

The global live entertainment market is projected to reach $79.7 billion by 2030, growing at a 16.1% CAGR (ResearchAndMarkets). VENU is at the forefront of this boom, operating premium entertainment venues in Colorado Springs, CO, and Gainesville, GA while actively building in underserved, high-demand markets—including Broken Arrow, OK (Tulsa Market), Oklahoma City, OK, El Paso, TX, and McKinney, TX (Dallas Market). With five additional new markets in the design and development phase, VENU is setting the stage for accelerating growth, solidifying its position as a leader in the luxury live entertainment space.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. With global headquarters in Dallas, Texas, the Firm provides an integrated suite of federal, state, local, and international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including tax recovery, consulting, advocacy, compliance, and technology services. Ryan is an 11-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognized as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan’s multidisciplinary team of more than 5,900 professionals and associates serves over 77,000 clients in more than 80 countries, including many of the world’s most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com.

About Venu Holding Corporation

Venu Holding Corporation ("VENU") (NYSE American: VENU), founded by Colorado Springs entrepreneur J.W. Roth, is a premier hospitality and live music venue developer dedicated to crafting luxury, artist-centric, experience-driven entertainment destinations. VENU’s campuses in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Gainesville, Georgia, each feature Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern, The Hall at Bourbon Brothers, and unique to Colorado Springs, Notes Eatery and the 9,570-seat Ford Amphitheater. Expanding with new multi-season Sunset Amphitheaters in Oklahoma and Texas, VENU’s upcoming large-scale venues will host between 12,500 and 20,000 guests, continuing VENU’s vision of redefining the premium live entertainment experience. Click here to view our company overview.

VENU has been recognized nationally by The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Denver Post, Billboard, VenuesNow, and Variety for its innovative and disruptive approach to live entertainment. Through strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as AEG Presents and NFL Hall of Famer and Founder of EIGHT Elite Light Beer, Troy Aikman, VENU continues to shape the future of the entertainment landscape. For more information, visit venu.live

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, not limited to Risk Factors relating to its business contained therein. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.