Windstar Cruises and Crypto.com Arena Collaborate to Connect Live Entertainment Fans With Luxury Travel

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Windstar Cruises (Windstar) has launched a new collaboration with AEG, the leading sports and live entertainment company. Brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, Windstar is now the official cruise line of AEG-owned and operated – Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles’ most iconic sports and entertainment venue.

For over 25 years, Crypto.com Arena has hosted world-class performances and important special events that continue to bring international stature to the Downtown Los Angeles venue, including concerts by global superstars such as Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Prince, U2, Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Usher, Jay-Z, Keith Urban, and more. In addition to being the home of the annual GRAMMY Awards since 2000, the arena is home to three professional sports franchises – the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers, NHL’s LA Kings and WNBA’s Los Angeles Sparks – and has been the site of multiple league championships and historic moments. Crypto.com Arena continues to be a premier destination for high-profile events and is slated to host the gymnastics competition at the upcoming 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, further cementing its global significance.

The new relationship expands Windstar’s presence in a key West Coast market, while reinforcing its connection and commitment to working with brands within the Anschutz Corporation’s world-class portfolio.

“Following our recent collaboration with The O2 in London also owned by AEG, we are excited to expand Windstar’s visibility at Los Angeles’ legendary Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles is one of our top markets and we will continue to grow our presence there among the community that has supported us throughout our 40-year history,” said Windstar’s President Christopher Prelog. “As leaders in our respective industries, this is a thrilling next step.”

As the official cruise line of Crypto.com Arena, Windstar will gain amplified brand exposure across the venue, including a model of one of its luxury ships on display year-round for visitors within the arena’s Lexus Club. With this integration, Windstar will have the ability to reach new travelers and sports fans for the line’s small-ship cruises to destinations such as French Polynesia, among others. Windstar representatives will be on site near the ship model in the Lexus Club to meet and talk to attendees on April 12, 2025, at the LA Kings game.

Windstar’s French Polynesia sailings are a favorite of residents living on the West Coast. An 8-hour direct flight from Los Angeles to Papeete, Tahiti quickly whisks travelers into a tropical paradise with itineraries ranging from the popular 7-day cruise in Tahiti’s Society Islands to longer cruises exploring the Tuamotu and Marquesas Islands. The destination promises exhilarating fire dancer performances in Bora Bora to leisurely days spent diving into crystal-clear lagoons or relaxing on deck with a classic Mai Tai in hand. Windstar has been cruising to Tahiti for 37 years, and in 2027, will add a second year-round, 148-guest sailing yacht, “Wind Star,” joining the 312-guest “Star Breeze” to give Los Angeles residents a choice between a classic sailing experience or all-suite yacht in French Polynesia. As part of this new relationship, fans will have the opportunity to participate in special promotions and travel sweepstakes, offering a chance to experience Windstar’s luxury cruises firsthand.

“Crypto.com Arena has a long history of collaborating with best-in-class brands that align with our mission of delivering unparalleled experiences for our fans and guests,” said Lee Zeidman, President, Crypto.com Arena, Peacock Theater and L.A. LIVE. “We are proud to welcome Windstar Cruises as our official cruise line and look forward to bringing this relationship to life in a way that connects Windstar’s premier travel experiences with our passionate guests.”

About Windstar Cruises:

With a fleet of eight all-suite and sailing yachts serving up to 350 guests, Windstar Cruises offers an intimate experience like no other. Guests can explore enchanting destinations across Europe, the Caribbean, Costa Rica, the Panama Canal, Alaska, New England, Canada, Japan, Asia and the South Pacific. Plus, Windstar operates year-round in Europe and will offer two unique ship experiences in Tahiti starting in 2027. Windstar will introduce two new ships to its Star Class beginning with Star Seeker in December 2025 and followed by Star Explorer in December 2026. At Windstar Cruises, it's not just about travel – it's about creating experiences that resonate with the soul. With port-intensive itineraries, iconic destinations, exceptional service, and an innovative culinary program, every moment with Windstar is an opportunity for discovery and delight. Windstar Cruises is proud to be part of the Xanterra Travel Collection®, a distinguished group of global hospitality and travel companies with a legacy that spans over a hundred years operating our country’s iconic national parks, including Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Glacier, Death Valley, and many others. Xanterra Leisure Holding, LLC is owned by The Anschutz Corporation, the ultimate owner of the Broadmoor, Sea Island, and entertainment giant AEG, Anschutz Entertainment Group.

About AEG:

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments:

Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including the production and promotion of global and regional concert tours, an extensive portfolio of clubs, theaters and other music venues, concerts and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival;

Venues and Real Estate, which develops, owns and operates world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Uber Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London;

Sports, as the world’s largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin;

Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating, and other strategic partnerships.

And Ticketing, through its AXS.com ticketing platform, which provides more than 400 clients worldwide with ticketing services that cover the gamut of entertainments, including sporting events, arena tours, music clubs festival, rodeos and family events.

Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 90 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.