Xsolla and ALTAVA Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Luxury Fashion IP Into the Gaming World

LOS ANGELES & SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xsolla, a global leader in video game commerce, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with ALTAVA Group, a digital fashion and virtual entertainment company that emerged from the LVMH La Maison des Startups program. According to Morgan Stanley, demand for digital fashion is projected to reach $50 billion by 2030, driven by increased personalization, immersive digital environments, and avatar-based commerce. This collaboration will connect game developers and publishers with ALTAVA’s extensive catalog of high-quality branded digital fashion assets and unlock scalable, creative ways to integrate luxury fashion IP into the gaming experience.

Together, Xsolla and ALTAVA will enable developers to deliver curated 3D fashion experiences, avatar customization, and exclusive branded content through a dedicated online marketplace powered by Xsolla. The partnership allows developers to monetize virtual goods based on globally recognized luxury brands, supported by ALTAVA’s proprietary 3D fashion AI tools, avatar systems, and trusted relationships across the fashion and entertainment industries.

The partnership brings together opportunities to create and monetize in-game assets featuring leading entertainment and fashion IPs. This will be followed by ALTAVA's digital-to-physical integration, enabling physical merchandise purchases through localized physical activations globally with Xsolla. The collaboration will incorporate ALTAVA's AI-powered fashion technology for customizable assets and K-wave (including K-pop, idols, and K-drama IP) entertainment elements to maximize global appeal. Additional branded campaigns with leading global brands and collaborations are planned across multiple platforms throughout 2025.

Chris Hewish, Chief Strategy Officer at Xsolla, said: “ALTAVA’s innovative approach to digital fashion perfectly complements our mission to simplify game commerce while expanding what’s possible for developers and players alike. Together, we’re making it easier for games to tap into the global appetite for self-expression, identity, and premium IP by enabling immersive, scalable, and authentic luxury fashion experiences.”

ALTAVA’s portfolio includes over 3,000 3D fashion assets optimized for use across games, virtual platforms, and diverse avatar systems. These assets represent previous project collaborations with over 20 leading luxury and fashion brands, including Balmain, Clarins, Fendi, and Renault. Developers will be able to access this content through Xsolla’s commerce tools and integrate it into their games for avatar customization, marketplace listings, and in-game events. The collaboration introduces a flexible revenue-sharing model across digital and user-generated assets.

Andy Ku, Founder and CEO of ALTAVA Group, said: “This partnership with Xsolla accelerates our mission to bring luxury into the gaming world not as a novelty, but as a meaningful part of digital culture. By combining high-end brand IP with Xsolla’s powerful infrastructure, we’re creating real value for developers, brands, and players, unlocking new experiences, audiences, and revenue.”

Through this collaboration, Xsolla and ALTAVA aim to expand how fashion and games converge, enabling the next generation of interactive experiences powered by premium IP, cultural relevance, IP-based digital-physical integration, and player-driven creativity.

To explore how Xsolla and ALTAVA are bringing digital fashion into games, and discover integration opportunities, visit xsolla.pro/xsolla-altava

About Xsolla

Xsolla is a leading global video game commerce company with a robust and powerful set of tools and services designed specifically for the industry. Since its founding in 2005, Xsolla has helped thousands of game developers and publishers of all sizes fund, market, launch, and monetize their games globally and across multiple platforms. As an innovative leader in game commerce, Xsolla’s mission is to solve the inherent complexities of global distribution, marketing, and monetization to help our partners reach more geographies, generate more revenue, and create relationships with gamers worldwide. Headquartered and incorporated in Los Angeles, California, with offices in London, Berlin, Seoul, Beijing, Kuala Lumpur, Raleigh, Tokyo, Montreal, and cities around the world.

For more information, visit xsolla.com.

About ALTAVA

ALTAVA is an AI fashion-tech company that emerged from the LVMH La Maison des Startups program with notable investors including SM Entertainment, LG Electronics, Natalia Vodianova, Hyundai Department Group and Animoca Brands amongst others. ALTAVA operates the ALTAVA AI platform that empowers creators to easily build assets for multiple online games and virtual worlds. The company is also a leader in creating virtual experiences, having worked with some of the most recognized global brands. ALTAVA’s AI-driven technology and expertise in 3D asset development position the company at the forefront of connecting digital fashion experiences to physical merchandise.

For more information, visit altava.com