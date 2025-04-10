Huge Accelerates Growth, Scales Business with Expanded Capabilities

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Huge, the design and technology company, today announced accelerated growth on the back of surging demand for AI-powered products and experiences. The news highlights the company’s ambition to pioneer the next wave of Intelligent Experiences (IX), leveraging AI to drive growth and efficiency for ambitious brands. To build on this success, Huge is scaling its ability to deliver end-to-end solutions for clients by uniting with Hero Digital under the Huge brand, further enhancing its AI, marketing and commerce capabilities.

Growth Despite Uncertain Times

Today’s news highlights Huge’s recent momentum. In an era marked by industry consolidation, economic volatility, and an evolving creative landscape, Huge has expanded its client portfolio, significantly increased revenue, and strengthened its talent base and resources.

By the numbers:

Since December 2024, Huge has experienced more than 5x growth in new business quarter over quarter, building on the work delivered for ambitious B2C and B2B brands over the past 25 years.

AI-driven projects have surged, with 62 percent of clients incorporating AI/GenAI – up from just 25 percent in June 2024.

Overall, the company has achieved double-digit growth in recent months.

“Huge’s performance stands in sharp contrast to broader industry challenges,” said Jim Coleman, Executive Chairman of Huge. “We’ve not only navigated these headwinds, but have emerged more resilient— leaning into the growing adoption of AI across the globe, as well as the pressing business need to transform in response. The integration of Hero Digital further strengthens our capabilities, enabling us to deliver comprehensive, end-to-end solutions that uncover new sources of growth for our clients.”

Drivers of Success

Huge’s data shows experience-led clients across technology, health, consumer and financial services are choosing—and staying with—the company for several key reasons:

AI-Driven Approach : Huge has doubled down on its IX framework, which leverages AI to build highly personalized, contextual and intent-aware digital experiences.

: Huge has doubled down on its IX framework, which leverages AI to build highly personalized, contextual and intent-aware digital experiences. Creative & Tech : Huge has integrated Hero Digital’s creative and technology teams under Ez Blaine, Global Chief Creative Officer, and Marc Maleh, Global Chief Technology Officer, bolstering its leading-edge creativity with broader tech capabilities.

: Huge has integrated Hero Digital’s creative and technology teams under Ez Blaine, Global Chief Creative Officer, and Marc Maleh, Global Chief Technology Officer, bolstering its leading-edge creativity with broader tech capabilities. Customer-Obsessed : The company has continued investment in data, machine learning, and Huge’s proprietary AI data engine, Huge LIVE, creating “intelligent twins” to simulate customer journeys and optimize engagement and loyalty.

: The company has continued investment in data, machine learning, and Huge’s proprietary AI data engine, Huge LIVE, creating “intelligent twins” to simulate customer journeys and optimize engagement and loyalty. Expanded Capabilities: The integration of Hero Digital’s deep partnerships with the world’s leading platforms, including Adobe, Salesforce, Contentstack and Optimizely, enhances Huge’s client solutions across marketing, commerce and digital operations.

“Through long-term partnerships with our clients and the incredible talent at Huge, we’re able to create future-fit Intelligent Experiences that drive growth and impact for ambitious brands,” said Chidi Achara, Global Chief Product Officer of Huge. “Driving success in the age of AI requires multi-disciplinary solutions, seamlessly blending strategy, design and technology, which has always been Huge’s unique DNA.”

