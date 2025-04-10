Realbotix to Collaborate with Tix4 for Robotic Customer Service Agent

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) (“Realbotix” or the “Company”), a leading creator of humanoid robots, is pleased to announce a new collaboration, formed on April 8, 2025, with Tix4, Inc. (“Tix4”), one of Las Vegas’ most trusted ticketing providers, to create an interactive robotic customer service agent. The first unit will be piloted at the Tix4 kiosk inside Fashion Show Las Vegas.

Tix4 has sold over 15 million tickets across its locations, offering discounted access to some of the city’s most popular shows and attractions. In partnership with Realbotix, the company will launch a robotic agent designed to answer questions, provide show recommendations, and guide customers through the ticket purchasing process.

“Our goal is to create a useful and approachable customer service tool,” said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix. “This project will support Tix4's ability to serve customers efficiently, while also offering an engaging in-person experience. It also shows how Realbotix robots can be customized for a range of retail and hospitality settings.”

“Over the past decade, Tix4 has sold millions of tickets at great prices to tourists walking along Las Vegas Boulevard,” said Andrew Shack, CEO, Tix4. “As we look to the future of our company, we are excited about our ability to work with Realbotix to help elevate Tix4 and increase sales of our partners’ tickets, tours, restaurants, and attractions.”

The pilot will feature custom-designed interactions tailored to Las Vegas entertainment. Realbotix’s AI software will allow the robotic agent to hold natural conversations about local shows, venues, and ticket options, helping customers navigate their choices on the spot.

The first robotic agent beta test is expected to begin assisting customers in summer 2025.

About Realbotix

Realbotix creates AI powered humanoid robots that improve the human experience through connection, learning and play. Designed for human interaction, Realbotix manufactures its products in the USA.

Realbotix specializes in AI powered robots for use in companionship, entertainment and customer service roles. Our realistic robots allow for superior social interaction with humans in a variety of social settings. We achieve this through patented technologies that deliver human-like appearance and movements. This versatility makes our robots and their personalities customizable and programmable to suit a wide variety of use cases.

Realbotix.AI: Corporate and Investor site.

Realbotix.com: Customer site.

Keep up-to-date on Realbotix developments by joining our online communities on Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Follow Aria, our humanoid robot, on Instagram and TikTok.

About Tix4, Inc. (“Tix4”)

Since its inception, TIX4 has sold more than 15 million tickets and has decades of experience in providing unparalleled sales and marketing support to the best shows, attractions, and events. TIX4 is dedicated to serving the city’s supplementary ticketing needs. Their award-winning, dedicated and experienced ticketing team is committed to helping partners offer a wide array of tickets, from world-class productions to exclusive deals on last-minute bookings. In addition to having direct sales capabilities, TIX4 harnesses the promotional power of digital and traditional media components, including print and out-of-home (OOH). The combination of prime Strip locations, cutting-edge technology, and decades of experience position TIX4 as the optimal choice for engaging and selling to the 40 million annual visitors in Las Vegas. Locations along the world-famous Las Vegas Strip include Fashion Show Las Vegas, Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, the Showcase Mall, Casino Royale, the Grand Bazaar Shops, and The LINQ Hotel + Experience.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://tix4vegas.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as “may”, “will”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.