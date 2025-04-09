Claritev Announces Sponsorship Agreement with Professional Golfer Neal Shipley

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Claritev Corporation (“Claritev” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CTEV), formerly known as MultiPlan, a technology, data and insights company focused on making healthcare more affordable, transparent and fair for all, today announced a sponsorship agreement with professional golfer Neal Shipley.

As part of the sponsorship, Shipley will display the Claritev logo on his shirt collar while competing.

Shipley, 24, turned professional in the summer of 2024 after an impressive amateur career. He made history as the low amateur at both the 2024 Masters Tournament and the 2024 U.S. Open, becoming only the ninth golfer in PGA TOUR history to achieve this distinction in both tournaments in the same year. Originally from Pittsburgh, Shipley is currently competing on the PGA TOUR Americas and has received sponsor exemptions to play in multiple PGA TOUR events. He played college golf at James Madison University before transferring to The Ohio State University.

“We are thrilled to partner with Neal Shipley as he continues his ascension in his professional golf career,” said Travis Dalton, Chairman, CEO and President of Claritev. “Neal’s dedication and innovative approach aligns perfectly with two of Claritev’s core values – pursuit of service excellence, and being bold and intentional. His journey from a standout amateur to a professional golfer is inspiring, and we are excited to support him.”

In addition to his accomplishments on the course, Shipley was also recently featured in the third season of Full Swing, the hit docuseries on Netflix that follows some of the biggest names in golf. Full Swing highlights Shipley’s remarkable journey to the 2024 Masters and captures his experience playing alongside Tiger Woods in the final round of the tournament.

“I am honored to partner with Claritev as I continue to advance my career,” said Shipley. “Having the support of a company that plays a significant role in making healthcare more affordable, transparent and fair for all Americans means a lot to me, and I look forward to representing the company on and off the course.”

About Claritev

Claritev, formerly known as MultiPlan, is a healthcare technology, data and insights company focused on delivering affordability, transparency and quality to the U.S. healthcare system. Led by a team of deeply experienced associates, data scientists and innovators, Claritev provides cutting-edge solutions and services fueled by over 40 years of claims processing data. Claritev leverages world-class technology and AI to power a robust enterprise platform that delivers meaningful insights to drive affordability and price transparency and optimizes networks and benefits design in healthcare. By developing purpose-built solutions that support all key stakeholders — including payors, employers, patients, providers and third parties — Claritev is dedicated to making healthcare more accessible and affordable for all.

Claritev serves more than 700 healthcare payors, over 100,000 employers, 60 million consumers, and 1.4 million contracted providers. For more information, visit claritev.com.