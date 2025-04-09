IFF Unveils Cutting-Edge Citrus Innovation Center in Florida

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IFF (NYSE: IFF) today announced the opening of the Citrus Innovation Center in Lakeland, Florida, in partnership with Florida Polytechnic University. This 30,000 square foot facility encompasses state-of-the-art capabilities in botanical research leveraging its LMR by IFF natural ingredients expertise, processing, analytics, product creation for scent and taste, and includes a 360-degree digital immersion room. Designed with sustainability in mind, the center offers job opportunities in research, customer experience, supply and operations.

“Citrus is vital to our creations in scent and taste, with enormous potential for innovation across our businesses," said Erik Fyrwald, IFF CEO. "The Citrus Innovation Center embodies our unwavering dedication to innovation, and our commitment to creating enduring external partnerships that help us to bring leading solutions to our customers while doing more good for people and planet.”

The Citrus Innovation Center will focus on applications in food and beverage, fine fragrance, body care, and fabric & home care. Equipped with cutting-edge technologies, IFF customers can anticipate rapid product development, explore innovative citrus applications, and conduct advanced product testing. The facility is designed to foster collaborative innovation partnerships, aligning with IFF's culture and values. Additionally, the center boasts direct access to industry-leading experts, academia and on-site prototyping capabilities, enabling customized solutions. Supporting approximately 40 jobs, the facility offers room for expansion, with opportunities for job rotations, professional development, and training—paving the way for future growth and innovation.

“The grand opening of IFF’s Citrus Innovation Center on our campus marks a pivotal milestone for Florida Poly, launching a bold partnership that will drive pioneering research and create transformative opportunities for our students and faculty,” said Dr. Devin Stephenson, president of Florida Polytechnic University. “This powerful collaboration will accelerate discovery and technological advancement in the flavor and fragrance industry, while marking the beginning of a research park that will fuel innovation and economic growth.”

Attention to detail is central to the building's design. Its unique architectural expression, combined with views of the campus and surrounding nature, complements the center's goal of minimizing its environmental footprint. Key sustainability features include LEED silver certification, a solar array system that meets the site's entire power demand, the use of well and reclaimed water for irrigation, energy-saving processes, and a comprehensive recycling program in partnership with Recycling Services of Florida.

