Symetra Partners with Nayya to Introduce Digital Leaving Planning Solution

BELLEVUE, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Responding to the ever-changing landscape employers and their employees face during employee leave, Symetra Life Insurance Company is enhancing its absence management capabilities with the introduction of Nayya Leave, a data-driven platform that empowers employees with personalized tools, education, and guidance to help them confidently navigate the complexities of leave—as well as with their return to work.

Managing an extended absence from work is complex, requiring employees and HR teams to navigate a maze of policies, regulations, and paperwork. Recent research indicates that leave administration is one of HR’s highest-stakes issues. A 2024 Mercer survey of 630 U.S. business leaders, found that compliance with state and local leave mandates and improving leave administration are employers’ top two priorities when it comes to absence and disability management.1

“Symetra is committed to helping employers offer their employees the tools and support they need to make the best, most informed absence management decisions for their unique situation. Our new digital leave planning tool simplifies the process with personalized, proactive guidance at every stage —empowering employees with information throughout their leave, lightening the administrative load, and ensuring a smoother leave experience for all,” said Kayla Halpin, vice president, Disability and Absence Strategy.

The leave planning tool offers guidance tailored to individual employee needs, highlighting relevant policies and benefits:

Personalized leave policy information and available benefits are based on the information employees enter into the tool.

Linked resources help employees plan their leave of absence request.

Customized dashboards show leave timelines, to-do lists and task progress charts.

Email and text notifications remind employees to complete tasks to keep their leave on track.

“At Nayya, we’ve always believed that navigating a leave of absence should feel clear, supportive, and personal—not confusing or overwhelming,” said Sina Chehrazi, Founder and CEO of Nayya. “Bringing Leave to market required not only conviction from our team, but confidence from partners ready to lead and drive change for individuals navigating a leave of absence. By being first to offer Leave, Symetra is helping to unlock a new standard for what leave planning can and should be.”

Through its Nayya partnership, Symetra also offers personalized benefits decision support to employees with Nayya Choose and automatic medical claims integration for eligible group supplemental health plans with Nayya Claims. To learn more about how Symetra is using cutting-edge technology solutions to innovate workforce benefits plans, visit https://www.symetra.com/learn/articles-for-employers/technology-solutions/.

In addition to absence management, Symetra offers group life, disability, and stop loss insurance coverage. Its suite of group supplemental health products includes critical illness, accident and hospital indemnity insurance, which are designed to complement any other plan, including major medical coverage paired with an HSA.

For more information about Symetra and Nayya Leave, including state availability, contact a Symetra Benefits representative.

About Symetra

Symetra Life Insurance Company is a subsidiary of Symetra Financial Corporation, a diversified financial services company based in Bellevue, Washington. In business since 1957, Symetra provides employee benefits, annuities and life insurance through a national network of benefit consultants, financial institutions, and independent financial professionals and insurance producers. For more information, visit www.symetra.com.

About Nayya

Founded in 2019, Nayya is on a mission to connect people’s most important information, so they can thrive in their health and wealth. Powered by AI, Nayya’s platform transforms complex benefits experiences into intuitive, seamless, and ongoing interactions—meeting people's real-world needs. As a trusted platform to leading employers, Nayya unlocks long-term value through helping employees live more resilient lives. Learn more at www.nayya.com.

Symetra Life Insurance Company is the parent company of First Symetra National Life Insurance Company of New York (collectively, “Symetra”). Symetra Life Insurance Company does not solicit business in the state of New York and is not authorized to do so. Each company is responsible for its own financial obligations.

Group benefits are insured by Symetra Life Insurance Company, 777 108th Avenue NE, Suite 1200, Bellevue, WA 98004. In New York, group benefits are insured by First Symetra National Life Insurance Company of New York, New York, NY. Mailing address: P.O. Box 34690, Seattle, WA 98124.

Policies may be subject to exclusions, limitations, reductions and termination of benefit provisions. Products are not available in all U.S. states or any U.S. territory.

Nayya is not affiliated with Symetra or any of its affiliates.

