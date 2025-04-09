CORRECTING and REPLACING WeVideo and Boclips Join Forces to Increase Access to High-Quality Educational Content

LAKE FOREST, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fourth paragraph quote attribution name should read: Muhammed A. Chaudhry “MAC” (instead of Muhammed Chuadhry “MAC”).

WEVIDEO AND BOCLIPS JOIN FORCES TO INCREASE ACCESS TO HIGH-QUALITY EDUCATIONAL CONTENT

Today, WeVideo announced a partnership with Boclips, combining its powerful video learning tools with Boclips’ standards-aligned, pre-vetted educational content.

As the leading video learning platform for K-12, WeVideo empowers teachers and administrators to seamlessly create, engage, and assess with video. With the addition of Boclips, educators can choose from a large variety of licensed educational content to incorporate into their interactive videos. Each of Boclips’ 1.6 million videos are rights-cleared and from trusted, accurate sources ranging from broadcast media to teacher-favorite creator brands. That means educators can feel confident the material they share in their classrooms effectively supports assessment and encourages personalized learning.

“At WeVideo, we know the formative role interactive videos play in boosting critical thinking skills and educational outcomes,” said Annie Davis, Chief Product Officer at WeVideo. “We hear from customers that creating content from scratch or videos of themselves can feel daunting; this partnership allows us to provide educators with a head start that they can feel confident about, so they can focus on making sure their learners fully grasp what they teach.”

“We’re proud to partner with WeVideo to increase access to top-tier educational content. Video is a cornerstone of what it means to interact in today’s world, and we’re excited to empower more educators to use video content in their instruction,” said Muhammed A. Chaudhry “MAC”, Chief Executive Officer at Boclips.

WeVideo users can expect:

Enhanced learning outcomes by bringing lessons to life with engaging, curriculum-aligned videos enriched with interactive elements.

by bringing lessons to life with engaging, curriculum-aligned videos enriched with interactive elements. Higher student engagement by keeping students actively involved with embedded questions, polls, and assessments.

by keeping students actively involved with embedded questions, polls, and assessments. Time saved in their workdays through access to ready-to-use, copyright-cleared content and lesson plans, and the ability to seamlessly add interactive elements with AI Assist.

through access to ready-to-use, copyright-cleared content and lesson plans, and the ability to seamlessly add interactive elements with AI Assist. Seamless integration on one platform for content discovery and interactive learning experiences.

Boclips’ content library is currently available as an add-on feature to new and existing WeVideo education plans.

About WeVideo:

WeVideo is the leading video learning platform for K–12, empowering educators and students to create, engage, and inspire with video. Trusted by hundreds of schools and higher education institutions in over 60 countries, WeVideo helps its users save time, increase engagement, and improve learning outcomes for all.

About Boclips:

Boclips is the world's leading provider of Ed-Ready video to EdTechs, publishers, and curriculum developers — powering engaging learning experiences with over 1.6 million rights-cleared, curriculum-aligned, premium-branded Ed-Ready videos from over 650 publishers and creators.