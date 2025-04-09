Beyond Identity Accelerates Path to FedRAMP Certification with RapidFort, Slashing Time and Costs

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RapidFort, the fastest growing cybersecurity company securing the global software supply chain, has partnered with Beyond Identity, a leading provider of identity and access management solutions, to reduce the time and costs of FedRAMP certification. By working together with RapidFort, Beyond Identity shortened the certification process by three months and cut associated costs by 50%, outperforming alternative approaches and cementing its credibility in the government sector.

"RapidFort was an excellent and comprehensive partner during our FedRAMP journey,” says Borislav Ivanov, Engineering Manager, Site Reliability Engineering at Beyond Identity. “They cut the cost of image hardening and SSDLC efforts by 50%, shaved three months off our overall compliance timeline, and delivered outstanding support every step of the way."

Achieving FedRAMP certification is a crucial and complex process for any organization looking to provide solutions to the federal government, demanding extensive documentation, security testing, and ongoing compliance efforts. Beyond Identity wanted to streamline this process and reduce overall certification costs, all without overburdening its engineering team.

RapidFort played a critical role in helping Beyond Identity earn its certification, while achieving its budgetary and process goals in 3 key ways:

Simplified the compliance process with pre-hardened, near-zero CVE Curated Images aligned with NIST 800-70, FIPS 140-2, and 140-3 standards, establishing a secure foundation, and cutting through a significant portion of the initial compliance work.

Streamlined the benchmarking process with their automated scanning tools, ensuring Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG) hardened applications.

Automatically generated the necessary compliance documentation, including Plan of Action and Milestones (POAM) and Software Bill of Materials (SBOM), further reducing labor-intensive work.

“Our customers are developing cutting-edge security solutions for both the private and public sectors, so it’s imperative that their offerings are approved for government use as quickly as possible,” said Mehran Farimani, CEO of RapidFort. “We’re proud to be setting the industry standard for FedRAMP certification support, streamlining a traditionally formidable process, and strengthening the infrastructure that helps secure our nation.”

RapidFort, already available through Platform One, Tradewind Marketplace, AWS Marketplace, Microsoft Azure Marketplace, Google Cloud Marketplace, and Carahsoft, provides a reliable and efficient pathway for organizations looking to enter the federal marketplace and drive growth in the government sector. For more information about the RapidFort platform, please visit: https://www.rapidfort.com/

About RapidFort

RapidFort offers a cybersecurity platform that streamlines and secures modern infrastructure. Their innovative approach allows organizations to continuously monitor and minimize their software attack surface, ultimately improving their security posture and operational efficiency. RapidFort empowers development and security teams with a free tier and free community images, making it easy to get started with secure software development. Learn more about RapidFort at https://www.rapidfort.com/.