Infobip becomes Platinum Partner of Rakuten Viber

VODNJAN, Croatia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global cloud communications platform Infobip has become a Platinum Partner of Rakuten Viber. As a Platinum Partner, Infobip will be able to offer its customers early access to new products and features as well as getting priority access to a knowledge center. Infobip's elevation to Platinum Partner marks another achievement in its ongoing mission to enhance digital communication strategies for businesses worldwide.

CEO of Rakuten Viber, Ofir Eyal, presented Infobip with Viber’s Platinum Partnership Excellence Award at a recent Infobip and Rakuten Viber event. This recognition highlights groundbreaking innovation, significant business growth, and the strong collaboration between Infobip and Rakuten Viber.

Cristina Constandache, Chief Revenue Officer at Rakuten Viber, said: "At Rakuten Viber, we believe that strong partnerships are key to driving mutual growth. Our collaboration with Infobip has fuelled significant innovation and expansion. Infobip achieving the Platinum Partnership status shows our shared commitment to revolutionizing customer engagement with advanced technology and integrated communication solutions."

Silvija Renuša, Business Unit Head of Digital Channels at Infobip, said: "The strong partnership between Infobip and Viber underscores our shared commitment to future-focused, seamless customer experiences. We're proud to have reached the Platinum Partner status in the Rakuten Viber Partner Growth Program, and we look forward to continuing working closely with Viber and shaping the future of customer engagement together."

Over eight years, Rakuten Viber has integrated with Infobip's platform, becoming a key OTT channel. The collaboration has enabled businesses to use Viber for direct, rich media interactions with customers, enhancing user experiences, and helping customers in their digital transformation journey.

One recent example is Metrobank, the second-largest private universal bank in the Philippines. Metrobank partnered with Infobip to integrate Viber rich business messaging into its customer communication strategy, enhancing its operations with a trusted and secure digital platform. Utilizing Infobip's plug-and-play solution, Metrobank seamlessly incorporated Viber business messages into its existing processes with minimal effort. In no time, the bank began delivering personalized, rich content messages, including images and videos, to millions of consenting customers. This strategic move not only created a unique customer experience but also resulted in up to 50% cost savings compared to traditional SMS messaging, as Metrobank effectively communicated its latest offerings through Viber's rich media capabilities.

Ramon Martin Rodriguez, Performance Marketing Head at Metrobank, said: "Infobip provided a solution that enabled us to quickly start benefitting from using Viber for Business for sending marketing messages, using both a portal and an integration with our CRM system. The integration was extremely easy to set up with no disruption to our businesses processes, and no requirement to involve technical resources from other departments. We have been very satisfied with the entire process."

Learn more about the Metrobank success story: https://www.infobip.com/customer/metrobank

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey.

Rakuten Viber is one of the most trusted and downloaded apps in the world. We create meaningful connections, bringing people together safely, so they can enjoy precious moments with their families and friends, manage their business relations, or pursue their passions, in one place - we do it all! As a super app, we give our users services that cover every aspect of their day-to-day needs and make their lives easier. Rakuten Viber is part of Rakuten Group, Inc., a global technology leader in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications services.