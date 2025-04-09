Edgewater Wireless Engages Independent Trading Group as Market Maker

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSXV: YFI) (OTC: KPIFF), the industry leader in Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and enterprise markets, announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group (“ITG”) to provide market-making services in accordance with the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the TSXV and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company’s common shares.

Under the agreement, ITG will receive compensation of CAD$5,000 per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of one month and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. Either party may terminate the agreement with 30 days’ notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement, and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities, and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

About Independent Trading Group

Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Edgewater Wireless

Edgewater Wireless (edgewaterwireless.com) is the industry leader in innovative Spectrum Slicing technology, transforming Wi-Fi performance for residential and enterprise markets. Our advanced Wi-Fi silicon solutions, Access Points, and IP licensing deliver unparalleled economic value by enhancing network efficiency, reducing congestion, and improving quality of service for service providers and their customers. With 26 granted patents, Edgewater’s Multi-Channel, Spectrum Slicing technology is redefining the economics of Wi-Fi, enabling service providers to maximize their infrastructure investments while delivering next-generation performance today.

Edgewater’s physical layer Spectrum Slicing allows a frequency band to be divided or sliced, enabling more radios to operate efficiently within the same spectrum. Think of Spectrum Slicing like upgrading from a single-lane road to a multi-lane highway—dramatically increasing capacity and throughput, regardless of Wi-Fi technology. A recently completed Proof of Concept (PoC) with a major Tier 1 Service Provider demonstrated 7 to 18 times performance gains in 75% of homes surveyed, with the most significant improvements seen in homes with the highest device density. By optimizing spectrum usage, Spectrum Slicing enhances user experience and drives down operational costs, unlocking new revenue opportunities for service providers in residential and enterprise deployments.

For more information, visit edgewaterwireless.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. Although Edgewater Wireless believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because Edgewater Wireless can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause Edgewater Wireless’ actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to access to capital markets, market forces, competition from new and existing companies and regulatory conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date it is expressed in this news release or otherwise, and to not use future-oriented information or financial outlooks for anything other than their intended purpose. Edgewater Wireless undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.