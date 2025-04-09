Connected Cannabis Co. and Kush Queen Partner to Deliver Limited-Edition Gift Box

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Connected Cannabis Co., a vertically integrated cannabis brand known for best-in-class genetics and leading cultivation methods, today announced the release of the limited-edition Queen of Diamonds Box, a collaboration with award-winning cannabis wellness brand Kush Queen. The special gift box combines Connected’s premium flower with Kush Queen’s innovative self-care products, including live resin bath bombs and award-winning THC lubricant.

“Connected is proud to continue to work with and support progressive—and women-owned—businesses like Kush Queen,” said Caleb Counts, CEO and Co-Founder of Connected. “We want to give our customers an experience that is unique for a flower brand, with some carefully curated wellness options. The Queen of Diamonds Box nails that with both sativa and indica strains and Kush Queen’s standout infused products.”

Each limited-edition box is a treat from head to toe, with one Queen of Diamonds Relax Bath Bomb, one Queen of Diamonds THC Lube, one king size 2-gram Queen of Diamonds Premium Flower Hand Roll (indica) and one king size 2-gram Jack of Diamonds Premium Flower Hand Roll (sativa). The collection is a testament to the trust between the two brands to create a cannabis experience unlike any other.

“Our partnership isn’t just about great products, it’s about a shared vision,” said Olivia Sawyer, CEO and Founder of Kush Queen. “Connected has always been a leader in cannabis, and their early belief in Kush Queen and their support of what we do helped shape our journey, making this collaboration a full-circle moment that naturally brings our brands together as a powerful showcase of the plant.”

The Queen of Diamonds Box is currently available across select stores in California, including Catalyst and The Artist Tree for a limited time. To learn more about Connected’s extensive product portfolio and stay up to date on new product drops, please visit connectedcannabisco.com. Visit kushqueen.shop for info on current and upcoming releases.

About Connected Cannabis Co.

Connected Cannabis Co., a movement championing exceptional strains and cultivation methods started by Caleb Counts in 2009, is now a pioneer in cannabis product R&D and one of the most prolific brands in commercial cultivation. Beginning at Sacramento's Fruitridge Health & Wellness Dispensary, Counts launched the Connected brand in 2018 to serve as a dedicated platform for his portfolio of top-tier genetics. Today, the vertically integrated company rides the cutting edge of product development, with in-depth consumer input and rigorous testing to hone its proprietary strains. Connected’s longtime partnership with fellow California heavyweight Alien Labs, an elite cultivator and lifestyle brand, has set the gold standard for cannabis genetics and product quality. A globally recognized legacy brand, Connected has expanded beyond California, now with operations in Arizona and Florida, while continuing to build strong industry relationships, foster collaboration and create unity. Learn more: connectedcannabisco.com

About Kush Queen:

Since 2015, Kush Queen has been dedicated to the highest standards, premium ingredients, innovation, and education, offering a modern approach to wellness. Founded by Olivia and Michael Sawyer, our passion for cannabis drives our mission to normalize lifestyle and medical usage for all. Under Olivia and Michael's guidance, Kush Queen has fostered a thriving community and evolved into a globally recognized multi-million-dollar enterprise. Kush Queen products are available in over 1000 accounts across the US, Japan, South Africa, and the UK, offering a diverse range of 55 hemp and 25 cannabis SKUs. To embark on the Kush Queen journey, visit http://www.kushqueen.shop or connect with us on Instagram @kushqueenshop and @kushqueenco.