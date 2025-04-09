The Wine Group Poised to Expand Portfolio with Agreement to Acquire Wine Brands and Production Facilities from Constellation Brands

LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Wine Group LLC (TWG), one of the world’s foremost producers of award-winning wines, announced today that it entered into an agreement with Constellation Brands, Inc. to acquire several wine brands: Cook’s, J. Rogét, Meiomi, Robert Mondavi Private Selection, SIMI, and Woodbridge.

Additionally, the agreement includes TWG’s acquisition of three (3) facilities and approximately 6,600 owned and leased vineyard acres throughout California. The facilities include production sites in Lodi, CA and Monterey County, CA, as well as the SIMI winery in Healdsburg, CA. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory review.

In addition to building on TWG’s ongoing focus to grow and diversify its portfolio, the transaction will bring the company several popular, premium, and ultra-premium brands, additional on-premise volume, an expanded retail presence, new in-house operational capabilities, and more.

“We’re thrilled to enter into an agreement with Constellation to acquire these highly regarded brands and assets,” said John Sutton, CEO, The Wine Group. “As one of the world’s largest wine producers, The Wine Group is proud of our more than 40-year legacy of providing some of the world’s most beloved wine brands with exceptional operational excellence. The addition of these assets will build on our commitment to being a consumer-led company, delivering a diversified portfolio that offers consumers exceptional taste, quality, and value - for any occasion.”

Rabobank and Rabo Securities served as lead bank, financial, and strategic advisors. Financing is provided by Rabobank, BMO, and American AgCredit.

