IOG Resources II Announces Permian Development Partnership

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IOG Resources II, LLC (“IOGR II”) today announced a joint development partnership with Elevation Resources LLC, sponsored by Pine Brook Partners. The 2025 drilling program consists of 10 horizontal Barnett wellbores located in the Permian Basin in Andrews County, Texas. This partnership represents the sixth investment in IOGR II and the eighteenth investment for the IOG Resources platform. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP acted as legal counsel to IOGR II.

About IOG Resources

IOG Resources is a Texas-based energy investment platform formed in 2014 and sponsored by First Reserve since 2017. Together, IOG Resources and First Reserve are focused on investing in onshore producing non-operated oil & gas assets and structured drilling capital in North America. For more information, please visit www.iogresources.com.

About First Reserve

First Reserve is a leading global private equity firm investing across energy, utility, and industrial markets. Founded in 1983, First Reserve has more than 40 years of industry insight and has cultivated a differentiated network of relationships and portfolio exposure. Since inception, First Reserve has raised over $34 billion of aggregate capital and has developed operational expertise built from over 750 transactions, including platform investments and add-on acquisitions. Please visit www.firstreserve.com for further information.