Pidgin & BMA Banking Systems Partner to Make Faster Payments Accessible for More Financial Institutions

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pidgin, a secure, faster payments platform built for the future of payments, today announced a strategic reseller partnership with BMA Banking Systems, a leading provider of software solutions for banks and credit unions across the U.S. Through this collaboration, BMA Banking Systems will expand access to Pidgin’s platform, empowering more financial institutions to future-proof their payment operations and deliver faster payment capabilities to their account holders.

The partnership combines Pidgin’s advanced payment infrastructure with BMA Banking Systems’ extensive network and expertise in financial technology solutions. Together, the companies aim to make faster payments more accessible to banks and credit unions, enabling these institutions to meet growing consumer and business demand for more convenient and efficient payment options.

“At Pidgin, our mission is to enable financial institutions of all sizes to offer faster payment solutions that are both secure and efficient,” said Tim Rozanski, Senior Vice President of Sales at Pidgin. “Partnering with BMA Banking Systems allows us to extend the reach of our platform and support more institutions in delivering the convenience and speed their customers expect.”

Pidgin’s platform provides a single, secure solution for sending and receiving faster payments directly from customer accounts, with transactions routed between financial institutions. By integrating with the FedNow Service, RTP Network, and other payment rails, Pidgin enables financial institutions to offer faster payment options for a variety of use cases, eliminating the need for third-party holding accounts or virtual wallets.

BMA Banking Systems has a long-standing reputation for providing innovative software solutions to community banks and credit unions. As a reseller partner, BMA Banking Systems will help its clients integrate Pidgin’s faster payments platform seamlessly into their existing systems, ensuring a smooth implementation process and maximizing the value delivered to end-users.

“Faster payments are no longer a luxury—they’re a necessity for financial institutions looking to remain competitive in today’s fast-paced market,” said Adam Weight, President of BMA Banking Systems. “By partnering with Pidgin, we’re equipping our clients with the tools they need to offer faster payments securely and effectively, enhancing their ability to serve their customers.”

Together, Pidgin and BMA Banking Systems are committed to empowering financial institutions with the technology needed to thrive in the evolving payments landscape, making faster payments a reality for more account holders nationwide.

About Pidgin

Pidgin is a new, innovative and secure faster payments ecosystem, enabling financial institutions, business owners and individuals to process transactions faster and with lower fees. Engineered to deliver innovation both today and in the future, no matter how payments evolve, Pidgin allows financial institutions to send and receive faster payments almost instantly, but in a more secure way than virtual wallet alternatives. When using Pidgin, money is kept within the financial institution, as opposed to a holding account owned by a fintech provider. For more information, please visit www.pidgin.net or follow them on Twitter @PidginPayments and LinkedIn.

About BMA Banking Systems

BMA Banking Systems is a trusted provider of software solutions tailored to community banks and credit unions. With decades of experience delivering innovative and reliable technologies, BMA Banking Systems is dedicated to helping financial institutions streamline operations, improve efficiencies, and enhance customer experiences. Learn more at www.bmabankingsystems.com.