Accenture Helps Organizations Adopt and Scale the Latest Technologies from Google Cloud to Drive Continuous Reinvention

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cloud Next '25 – Through an expansion of its strategic relationship with Google Cloud, Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is launching new capabilities to help organizations scale the latest cloud and AI technologies. Spanning agentic AI, networking and mainframe modernization, these solutions will help global clients across industries unlock advanced intelligence, amplify enterprise efficiency and drive growth. Today’s announcement is part of a broader initiative to provide a steady pipeline of innovations to help organizations jumpstart adoption of Google Cloud technologies and realize value faster.

“Accenture is continuing to strengthen its strategic partnership with Google Cloud, investing in new capabilities to help our clients accelerate reinvention and spur innovation,” said Andy Tay, global lead of Accenture Cloud First. “Powered by Accenture’s deep industry and functional expertise alongside Google’s advanced technology, we are helping clients build an agile cloud-based digital core, integrating advanced data and AI technologies.”

Accenture is launching new capabilities across the following key areas:

Agent Solutions – Accenture is significantly expanding its catalog of industry- and function-specific agent solutions to help organizations scale agentic AI that uses Google Agentspace and Gemini's advanced reasoning models, available through the joint Accenture Google Gen AI Center of Excellence. Additionally, Accenture’s AI Refinery™ platform supports Google Cloud’s new Agent2Agent (A2A) interoperability protocol to enhance the value that customers realize from agents that are interoperable with their preferred applications. Agent solutions available today are already delivering value for clients: Accenture is helping Mondelēz International enable a new capability to scale content creation and generate personalized text, images, and videos across markets. As part of this work, content agents are developing exceptional creative that is tailored to consumers, and delivered in hours, not weeks. This work will help increase the effectiveness and efficiency of messaging to create more impactful experiences. CNA Insurance , one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies, is working with Accenture and Google to transform the use of data and AI across functional areas such as underwriting, risk analysis, claims and operations. From foundational data on the cloud to leveraging AI for image and video analysis, as well as document ingestion, these advancements are set to streamline processes and enhance workforce capabilities for the future.

– Accenture is significantly expanding its catalog of industry- and function-specific agent solutions to help organizations scale agentic AI that uses Google Agentspace and Gemini's advanced reasoning models, available through the joint Accenture Google Gen AI Center of Excellence. Additionally, Accenture’s AI Refinery™ platform supports Google Cloud’s new Agent2Agent (A2A) interoperability protocol to enhance the value that customers realize from agents that are interoperable with their preferred applications. Agent solutions available today are already delivering value for clients: Customer Experience Modernization – Powered by Google Customer Engagement Suite and Accenture’s GenWizard platform, Accenture is launching new capabilities to speed and simplify the migration of legacy contact systems to Contact-Center-as-a-Service; enable the creation of AI agents based on call transcripts; build and deploy gen AI-based testing frameworks; and provide omni-channel analytics capabilities. This will help clients across industries deliver more consistent, intelligent, and personalized customer experiences across channels, improving customer satisfaction and reducing time to handle interactions.

– Powered by Google Customer Engagement Suite and Accenture’s GenWizard platform, Accenture is launching new capabilities to speed and simplify the migration of legacy contact systems to Contact-Center-as-a-Service; enable the creation of AI agents based on call transcripts; build and deploy gen AI-based testing frameworks; and provide omni-channel analytics capabilities. This will help clients across industries deliver more consistent, intelligent, and personalized customer experiences across channels, improving customer satisfaction and reducing time to handle interactions. Google Distributed Cloud (GDC) packaged industry solutions – Leveraging its deep industry expertise, Accenture is launching new industry solutions to help organizations implement and realize value faster from their GDC investments. With GDC’s unique ability to deploy and manage workloads both at the ‘edge’ and in highly secure on-premise data centers, organizations can address latency, sovereignty and data residency, and regulatory requirements. Accenture’s first solutions include public sector, manufacturing and utilities. For example, the packaged solution for government can provide rapid, AI-powered analysis of vast intelligence datasets in an isolated, secure environment. For utilities, the packaged solution can enable the real-time collection, processing and AI-driven analysis of data at the edge to enable predictive maintenance and mitigate potential remote location downtime.

– Leveraging its deep industry expertise, Accenture is launching new industry solutions to help organizations implement and realize value faster from their GDC investments. With GDC’s unique ability to deploy and manage workloads both at the ‘edge’ and in highly secure on-premise data centers, organizations can address latency, sovereignty and data residency, and regulatory requirements. Accenture’s first solutions include public sector, manufacturing and utilities. For example, the packaged solution for government can provide rapid, AI-powered analysis of vast intelligence datasets in an isolated, secure environment. For utilities, the packaged solution can enable the real-time collection, processing and AI-driven analysis of data at the edge to enable predictive maintenance and mitigate potential remote location downtime. Wide area network (WAN) services – Accenture will integrate Google Cloud’s new Cloud WAN service into its Cloud Network Operator platform, enabling enterprises to securely connect users to public and private applications across the internet, hybrid clouds and data centers in one place. This integration can help organizations simplify operations, as well as enhance security, governance and compliance with Accenture’s intelligent, cloud-native solutions. Accenture will also provide zero-touch provisioning, automated workflows, and a single pane of glass for managing network infrastructure on a global scale.

– Accenture will integrate Google Cloud’s new Cloud WAN service into its Cloud Network Operator platform, enabling enterprises to securely connect users to public and private applications across the internet, hybrid clouds and data centers in one place. This integration can help organizations simplify operations, as well as enhance security, governance and compliance with Accenture’s intelligent, cloud-native solutions. Accenture will also provide zero-touch provisioning, automated workflows, and a single pane of glass for managing network infrastructure on a global scale. Mainframe Modernization – Many organizations have mission critical applications and data on mainframe systems that are due for modernization. Accenture has integrated new Gemini-powered tools into its GenWizard platform for mainframe modernization to help organizations accelerate the analysis and assessment of mainframe inventories, code conversion and other reverse engineering processes. This is helping organizations spanning banking, health and retail industries unlock increased agility and scalability, improve security, reduce maintenance costs and complexity, and free up resources to focus on innovation and future growth.

Accenture also continues to be an early adopter of Google capabilities within its own business, applying its learnings and experience to engagements with clients. With early access to Google’s new third-party grounding offering, Accenture’s research team, which develops thought leadership for clients, in collaboration with Kensho, S&P Global’s AI innovation hub, used this capability to enable Google models to leverage third-party data from S&P Global. This integration enables Accenture researchers to access and explore trusted earnings and financial data from S&P Global, along with citations to enable traceability. As an early preview partner, Accenture provided feedback to Google to inform future product releases.

As a testament to Accenture’s commitment to innovation and the value it delivers to clients, Accenture was recognized as Google Cloud’s 2025 Global Services Partner of the Year for the third consecutive year, as well as its 2025 Artificial Intelligence - Global Innovation & Solutions Partner of the Year.

"We're proud to name Accenture as our partner of the year for both Global Services and Artificial Intelligence Global Innovation and Solutions," said Kevin Ichhpurani, president, Global Partner Organization, Google Cloud. "Accenture's expertise has been instrumental in helping clients quickly move AI projects from proofs-of-concept to global production, underscoring its commitment to innovation and customer success."

Today’s news builds on Accenture’s recently launched packaged accelerators that help clients capitalize on the integration of Google Cloud’s Gemini models and Salesforce’s Agentforce. It also comes on the heels of Accenture and Google’s efforts to accelerate the adoption of cloud solutions and generative AI capabilities within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

