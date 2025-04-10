ARC Announces MILTECH Contract Award with PEO Soldier to Develop AI-Enhanced Weapon Sensor for the M249

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Armaments Research Company (ARC), Inc., a leader in advanced defense technology solutions, has been awarded a contract through Montana State University supporting the U.S. Army Program Executive Office (PEO) Soldier to develop an innovative, AI-powered weapon sensor for the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon (SAW). This effort aligns with PEO Soldier’s long-standing mission to equip and modernize the force with cutting-edge capabilities that strengthen warfighter effectiveness.

Drawing on ARC’s proven expertise in artificial intelligence, real-time data analytics platforms, and high-precision sensor integration, this development will focus on an enhanced sensor suite that improves situational awareness under a broad range of operational conditions. ARC’s modular open system approach (MOSA) and technology platform is designed to adapt seamlessly to emerging battlefield requirements, enabling timely updates and ensuring maximum reliability in the field.

“We couldn’t be more honored to partner with PEO Soldier on this critical initiative,” said Mike Canty, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at ARC. “With our team’s deep expertise in machine learning, edge-based software, and ruggedized hardware, we are committed to delivering a next generation solution that enhances situational awareness, empowering squads as a system to improve soldier lethality and survivability on a modern battlefield.

“PEO Soldier’s previous announcements have highlighted the importance of rapid innovation and collaboration with industry leaders. This partnership continues that legacy, underscoring the Army’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements that serve America’s soldiers.”

ABOUT ARMAMENTS RESEARCH COMPANY:

Armaments Research Company (ARC) is a technology company developing artificial intelligence-enabled weapons sensors for Enhanced Situational Awareness and Predictive Logistics in support of Large-Scale Combat Operations. Discover more at www.armaments.us.