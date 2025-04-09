Liberty Latin America Taps CSG to Rocket Wholesale Growth to New Heights

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With over 8 million mobile subscribers across Latin America and the Caribbean, Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a leading communications company on a fierce growth trajectory. To deliver a seamless partner experience and optimize for future growth, Liberty Latin America chose CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) to streamline its wholesale business and unify operations across 21 countries and multiple lines of business.

“We aim to serve our wholesale partners with the utmost agility and data-driven insight,” said Sruta Vootukuru, VP, Chief Digital and Carrier Officer, Liberty Latin America. “Having worked with CSG for 25+ years, we knew we could trust the team to bring us the operational efficiency and visibility we needed to engage more effectively with our partners and build for the future. With a stronger partnership ecosystem, we can bring even more cutting-edge, personalized offerings to our customers across Latin America and the Caribbean, setting us up for business growth and differentiation in a booming market.”

Liberty Latin America adopted CSG’s digital wholesale suite to consolidate and optimize wholesale rating, charging and settlement processes, reduce operational expenditures and simplify its partner agreement and business relationship management. With this infrastructure modernization, Liberty Latin America can accelerate time to market, strengthen B2B partner relationships and gain a clearer view of revenue growth opportunities.

“The Latin American and Caribbean telecom markets are poised for powerful growth,” said Ian Watterson, SVP, Go-to-Market, CSG. “As telcos evolve beyond traditional connectivity and expand their partnership ecosystem to offer new digital services, the backend complexity multiplies—and wholesale is not immune to these challenges. Liberty Latin America has taken this dynamic environment in stride, trusting CSG with sweeping operational improvements that allow them to manage their wholesale partner ecosystem with ease and deep insight. It’s an honor for CSG to build on more than two decades of collaboration with Liberty Latin America to help them strengthen partnerships and chart a clear path to future growth.”

