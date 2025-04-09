Radiant Logic Announces Strategic Growth Investment From Ridgeview Partners

SAN RAFAEL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radiant Logic (“the Company”), a pioneer in Identity Security Posture Management (“ISPM”) solutions, today announced a strategic growth investment from Ridgeview Partners (“Ridgeview”), a growth-oriented technology private equity firm. Upon completion of the transaction, Ridgeview will join existing investor TA Associates (“TA”) to support Radiant Logic’s continued global expansion and innovation in the ISPM space.

Radiant Logic is redefining enterprise security by addressing one of the largest attack surfaces—identity. The RadiantOne platform empowers the world’s largest commercial and government organizations to strengthen their security posture and solve the most complex identity challenges at scale. By leveraging the most accurate and unified data foundation, the platform provides real-time visibility into identity ecosystems and enables proactive remediation.

“By solving customer challenges with advanced AI-driven analytics and continuous real-time monitoring, we empower enterprises to reduce identity-based risk, enhance compliance, and operate more efficiently in today’s complex digital landscape,” said Dr. John Pritchard, CEO of Radiant Logic. “We are confident that this new investment from Ridgeview, combined with the continued support of our partners at TA, will allow us to expand our global footprint, accelerate product innovation and deliver even greater value to our clients.”

“Radiant Logic has built a powerful platform that is addressing one of the most urgent challenges in enterprise security – managing and securing identity data across increasingly complex environments,” said Michael Hulslander, Co-Founder of Ridgeview. “We’re thrilled to partner with John, the broader Radiant Logic team, and TA, to help scale the Company’s impact and innovation globally,” added Hilton Romanski, Co-Founder of Ridgeview.

“Radiant Logic sits at the intersection of data, security, and AI, uniquely positioning it to lead in a rapidly evolving identity landscape. I’m excited to support the team as they continue to deliver solutions that strengthen data security for organizations around the world,” said Chris Young, former EVP of Business Development, Strategy and Ventures at Microsoft and CEO of McAfee, who will join Radiant Logic’s board, as a Ridgeview director, alongside Hulslander and Romanski.

Ridgeview’s investment follows a period of transformative growth and innovation for Radiant Logic. Since partnering with TA in 2021, the Company has achieved significant milestones, including launching RadiantOne AI—a data lake-powered AI engine—and AIDA—a generative AI assistant that automates identity security posture management. These innovations have set new benchmarks for scalability and efficiency in enterprise identity security. Additionally, the strategic acquisition of Brainwave GRC expanded Radiant Logic’s capabilities into identity analytics, enhancing governance and compliance for its customers.

“We are pleased to welcome Ridgeview as a new investor in Radiant Logic. Since our investment in 2021, the Company has delivered meaningful growth and strategically advanced its product offering, leveraging AI to revolutionize the way in which enterprises manage user identities and protect critical data,” said Nicholas Leppla, Director at TA. “Ridgeview’s investment reflects Radiant Logic’s continued momentum and long-term potential. We look forward to collaborating with Ridgeview and Radiant Logic’s talented management team to support the Company’s next chapter of growth,” added Ashu Agrawal, Managing Director at TA.

Deutsche Bank acted as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor to Radiant Logic. PJT Park Hill acted as financial advisor and Sidley Austin LLP served as legal advisor to Ridgeview.

About Radiant Logic

Radiant Logic, a leading Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM) software provider, unifies, analyzes, and secures an organization’s entire identity ecosystem in real-time.

RadiantOne, our data-driven platform, delivers identity hygiene at scale through the combination of identity data management, advanced analytics, real-time observability, and AI. By serving as the foundation of an organization’s IAM program, RadiantOne unifies 100% of identity data—including legacy systems, cloud platforms, machine, and agentic identities—into a single authoritative source of truth. The platform also provides 360º observability with real-time risk assessments and leverages AI-powered remediation workflows to transform insights into actionable security outcomes.

We are trusted by the world’s largest commercial and government organizations, to help them achieve measurable identity security improvements such as faster threat detection, streamlined compliance reporting, and reduced operational inefficiencies. Learn more at radiantlogic.com.

About Ridgeview Partners

Headquartered in San Francisco, Ridgeview Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm focused on investing in high-quality technology businesses. The firm leverages a unique combination of technology, investment, and operating expertise to help companies accelerate value creation. Ridgeview prides itself on being a preferred partner to founders, management, and investors.

About TA

TA is a leading global private equity firm focused on scaling growth in profitable companies. Since 1968, TA has invested in more than 560 companies across its five target industries - technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and businesses services. Leveraging its deep industry expertise and strategic resources, TA collaborates with management teams worldwide to help high-quality companies deliver lasting value. The firm has raised $65 billion in capital to date and has more than 150 investment professionals across offices in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai, and Hong Kong. More information about TA can be found at www.ta.com.