Comtech Completes Initial VSAT Deliveries for Strategically Significant Navy Partner in APAC Region

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--April 9, 2025-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) (“Comtech” or the “Company”), a global communications technology leader, announced today that Comtech Satellite Networks Technologies Corp., located in Montreal, Canada, recently completed initial deliveries of the Company’s next generation Very Small Aperture Terminal (“VSAT”) systems to a strategically significant allied Navy partner in the Asia Pacific (“APAC”) region.

The initial deliveries of Comtech’s VSAT systems mark an important milestone for a comprehensive Navy fleet modernization program. To support the program, Comtech’s next generation VSAT systems are being installed on a wide range of Naval platforms including ships, submarines, and ground-based stations to provide access to advanced multi-orbit satellite communications (“SATCOM”) capabilities across air, land, and sea domains.

“With nearly 60 years of experience designing and developing some of the most trusted VSAT systems in the industry, we remain committed to supporting our partner’s urgent operational requirements,” said Daniel Gizinski, President of Comtech’s Satellite & Space Communications Segment. “This important milestone builds on the trust we have established with a key military ally in the APAC region and further illustrates Comtech’s global leadership in next generation VSAT systems.”

Following months of rigorous testing and performance validation by the end customer, Comtech’s next generation VSAT systems were selected for full-rate production with deliveries continuing over a two-year period.

The next generation VSAT systems delivered to the APAC Navy partner are based on Comtech's ELEVATE software-defined, multi-orbit VSAT technology. These systems include powerful IP traffic optimization technologies to mitigate delays inherent to SATCOM, mesh capabilities to allow shorter transmission latency with less bandwidth consumption, and spread spectrum techniques to reduce interference generated when transmitting from small antennas.

Comtech designs, develops, and delivers scalable, software-defined, multi-orbit satellite solutions and ground systems for leading satellite service providers, enterprise customers, and government partners around the world. Built on nearly 60 years of experience deploying field-proven VSAT SATCOM systems, Comtech remains committed to accelerating innovation to connect people across the globe with the best available networks on all SATCOM orbits.

