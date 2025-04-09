Digital Connectivity for Tribal Veterans: Televeda, ADVS, and Navajo Nation Partner to Expand Access to Benefits, Peer Support, and Traditional Healing

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Indigenous veterans have honorably served in the U.S. Armed Forces for generations, yet many still face barriers to healthcare, peer support, and culturally aligned services due to limited internet access in rural communities. To address these disparities, the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services, Televeda, and the Navajo Nation have launched the Tribal Connectivity Project, “Roger That,” a new initiative that provides Starlink internet kits to tribal veterans across Arizona.

The program equips veterans with the tools to access virtual benefits assistance, join culturally relevant peer support groups, and participate in traditional Talking Circles, helping ensure Indigenous veterans are not left behind in the digital age.

"The Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services is thrilled to bring internet access to our rural and tribal communities, ensuring veterans can easily access the benefits they have rightfully earned through their honorable service. Partnering with community organizations to deliver this vital resource is deeply rewarding and aligns perfectly with our mission. We look forward to expanding this impactful initiative alongside our partners at Televeda." – Lupita Santellano, Arizona Department of Veterans' Services

Expanding Digital Access for Veterans

Through this initiative, Starlink internet kits are being deployed across Arizona’s 22 federally recognized tribes. Four tribes have already benefited from this endeavor: the Gila River Indian Community, the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community, the San Carlos Apache Tribe, and the Navajo Nation.

The impact is immediate:

“Having access to Wi-Fi will be a great benefit for veterans, allowing them to connect through their phones, tablets, and TVs—at no cost to them. We hold veterans’ meetings on the last Tuesday of every month, with nearly 800 members strong. Expanding this to Bylas, Arizona, is a major milestone for our community.” – Veteran Participant

“This technology is especially valuable for younger veterans while also helping older veterans connect. The real benefit is the ability to interact and build camaraderie, just like our weekly Thursday meetings.” – Tribal Community Member

Cultural Healing Through Peer Support

Beyond digital access, "Roger That" supports Televeda’s Hero’s Story Project, a suicide prevention initiative backed by the VA to help prevent veteran suicides. The Hero’s Story Project fosters cultural healing through Talking Circles, both online and in person, where veterans connect with peers, traditional resources, and other veteran benefits.

Veterans who have participated in Televeda’s Talking Circles hosted at the Navajo Nation have shared:

“The Talking Circle provided a space for veterans to open up about personal struggles and healing. I felt the support of my fellow veterans and hope these circles continue.” – Tribal Veteran Participant

“Veterans helping veterans has been the most effective form of support. These circles give us a space to discuss military experiences in ways that family and friends may not fully understand.” – Tribal Veteran Participant

“The Talking Circle helps me feel supported—like we’re all helping one another ‘climb out of the hole together.’” – Tribal Veteran Participant

A Measurable Impact

Early results from the Hero’s Story Project, launched in partnership with the Navajo Nation in 2024, highlight promising improvements in community well-being. While feedback was collected from a broad range of participants on the Televeda platform, veterans participating in the program were among those who reported significant emotional benefits. Of all respondents, 100 percent felt happier and more connected, 96 percent experienced greater relaxation and overall well-being, and 95 percent stated they felt less lonely during the pilot period.

During the 2024 pilot, 285 veterans engaged with the platform, gaining access to peer support, traditional cultural programming, and virtual resources. As the initiative expands in 2025 through the Roger That program, 60 percent of participating veterans have already scheduled appointments with the state’s Veteran Benefits Counselors to receive additional support and services.

Funding Opportunities for Tribal Veteran Programs

Televeda is proud to support Indigenous veterans by serving as a sub-grantee for funded pilot opportunities that enhance peer support, digital connectivity, and cultural healing. These grants empower tribal communities through initiatives like talking circles, digital literacy training, traditional healing programs, and community-led veteran projects. Funding is available for tribal veteran service organizations and tribal governments, with applications reviewed on a rolling basis. Televeda remains committed to ensuring these resources strengthen veteran well-being and social connection while uplifting the incredible work already happening in Indigenous communities.

To learn more and apply, visit: televeda.com/heros-story-project

