Cuivre River Electric Cooperative Chooses Bluebird Fiber for Mission Critical Office Connectivity and Voice Services

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bluebird Fiber, a regional leader in fiber-based connectivity solutions for businesses, is proud to announce a new partnership with Cuivre River Electric Cooperative, Missouri’s largest electric distribution cooperative serving more than 70,000 members, based in Troy, MO. This collaboration marks a major milestone for Bluebird Fiber in delivering high-performance, future-ready infrastructure tailored to the needs of critical utility operations.

“This partnership with Bluebird is a smart move for us. It's all about strengthening the backbone of our internal operations and making sure our teams have the robust connectivity they need,” said Vice President of Member Engagement and Technology Chris Ryan. “It's an investment in our co-op’s efficiency, plain and simple."

Bluebird designed a fully customized solution leveraging its 100% fiber backbone with ring topology, giving Cuivre River Electric dual-path fiber diversity and seamless failover capabilities. Bluebird’s dedicated SIP voice services – which are delivered over private, engineered circuits – ensure the reliability and control required for a modern utility infrastructure.

“Our teams worked closely with Cuivre River Electric to develop solutions that fit their exact technical needs,” said Rich Weatherby, Bluebird Fiber Enterprise Sales Director. “This has been a true partnership - built around trust, transparency, and shared commitment to delivering world-class service.”

The deployment is a testament to Cuivre River Electric’s proactive investment in world-class technology and Bluebird Fiber’s ability to deliver tailored, high-availability solutions to mission-critical organizations. It reflects a growing trend among utilities and municipalities to choose regional, engineering-led providers for greater agility, faster support, and more resilient designs.

About Cuivre River

Cuivre River Electric Cooperative, Inc., a Touchstone Energy® Cooperative, is Missouri’s largest electric distribution cooperative, serving more than 70,000 individual, family and business members in Lincoln, Montgomery, Pike, St. Charles, and Warren counties.

About Bluebird Fiber

Bluebird Fiber is a premier communications infrastructure provider and data center operator. Bluebird Fiber, headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, has provided internet and transport services, via its owned 100% fiber backbone, to Carriers and Enterprise customers in Missouri, Illinois, Kansas, Iowa, and the surrounding states. Bluebird operates more than 10,500 fiber route miles of high-speed broadband and fiber-optic connections with over 67,000 on-net and near-net buildings and 206 Points of Presence (PoP) sites spanning the Midwest.