Blaize and BroadSat Technologies Partner to Deliver AI-Powered Video Delivery and Compute at the Edge for Global Telecom and Smart City Infrastructure

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blaize Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BZAI) (“Blaize”), a provider of purpose-built, artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled edge-optimized solutions, and BroadSat Technologies LLC, a leader in broadcast internet and connected infrastructure solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to co-develop and deploy AI-powered edge computing platforms that bring real-time video delivery and compute power to the network edge for telecom and broadcast infrastructure globally.

The partnership introduces AICON Edge, an advanced edge platform that integrates the Blaize Graph Streaming Processor (GSP) into BroadSat’s telecom and broadcast tower deployments. The solution transforms traditional infrastructure into intelligent, distributed compute nodes, enabling real-time AI inference, optimized video streaming, and data processing directly at the edge.

“This partnership represents a significant advancement in the future of video and data distribution,” said Dinakar Munagala, Co-founder and CEO of Blaize. “By embedding Blaize processor into BroadSat’s edge platform, we are enabling real-time compute and decision-making directly at the network edge. This innovation will reduce latency, enhance reliability, and deliver more intelligent content across various environments."

Built for scalability and designed to work with RF, 5G, Broadcast Internet, and IP-based infrastructure, the AICON Edge platform allows telecom operators and broadcasters to deliver high-quality video and data services closer to users, enhancing the performance of Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) and supporting OTT (Over-the-Top) and OTA (Over-the-Air) distribution models.

“We’re not just delivering connectivity; we’re delivering intelligence at the edge,” said Aby Alexander, President & CEO of BroadSat Technologies. “This partnership enables us to bring compute and AI capabilities directly into our global telecom and broadcast infrastructure. With Blaize AI processor inside, BroadSat is advancing its mission to deliver smarter, more connected infrastructure, from the tower to the last mile.”

The AICON Edge platform will be deployed across BroadSat’s global portfolio of smart infrastructure projects. This deployment will enable governments, enterprises, and telecom providers to roll out AI-driven services for Smart Cities, Public Safety, Precision Agriculture, Telemedicine, Education, and Emergency Response.

Key Capabilities of AICON Edge:

Embedded Blaize Graph Streaming Processor (GSP) for edge inference and AI processing

for edge inference and AI processing Real-time video delivery and content optimization

Seamless support for OTT and OTA platforms

Augmented CDN performance through edge caching and compute

through edge caching and compute Multi-layer connectivity: RF, 5G, Broadcast Internet, and IP

Built for global deployment across towers, nodes, and remote regions

This innovation empowers telecom and broadcast providers to offer enhanced services such as AI-assisted video analytics, rapid emergency response systems, and intelligent traffic management — all at the edge.

About Blaize

Blaize provides a full-stack programmable processor architecture suite and low-code/no-code software platform that enables AI processing solutions for high-performance computing at the network’s edge and in the data center. Blaize solutions deliver real-time insights and decision-making capabilities at low power consumption, high efficiency, minimal size and low cost. Blaize has raised over $330 million from strategic investors such as DENSO, Mercedes-Benz AG, Magna, and Samsung and financial investors such as Franklin Templeton, Temasek, GGV, Bess Ventures, BurTech LP LLC, Rizvi Traverse, and Ava Investors. Headquartered in El Dorado Hills (CA), Blaize has more than 200 employees worldwide with teams in San Jose (CA) and Cary (NC), and subsidiaries in Hyderabad (India), Leeds and Kings Langley (UK), and Abu Dhabi (UAE).

Learn more at: www.blaize.com

About BroadSat Technologies LLC

BroadSat Technologies is redefining digital infrastructure by combining broadcast internet, AI, and edge computing to close the connectivity gap. BroadSat designs and deploys intelligent telecom and broadcast solutions to power Smart Cities, agriculture, healthcare, education, and more across underserved regions worldwide.

Learn more at: www.BroadSatTech.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

