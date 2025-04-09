Yoo Financial Partners with Episode Six to Launch its Range of Credit Card Offerings in Canada

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Episode Six (E6), a global provider of modern ledger and cards infrastructure, is continuing its growth in Canada through its partnership with Yoo Financial, a Canada-based financial institution with a principal issuing and acquiring license with Mastercard. Together, E6 and Yoo Financial will bring a new range of credit card offerings to the Canadian market.

Canadian consumers increasingly expect tailored financial products that deliver personalized value and seamless experiences. With E6’s flexible TRITIUM® platform, Yoo Financial will offer credit card products precisely tailored to a customer’s needs, instead of being constrained within the limitations of existing legacy technology.

“We are committed to offering infinite choice and a seamless experience, tailored to “yoo” (pronounced “you”),” said Blair Cameron, Founder and President of Yoo Financial and CEO of OTT Pay. “Personalization is no longer optional; with E6 and Mastercard as our partners, we will continue to innovate and deliver on our promise of choice and value.”

“We are excited to partner with Yoo Financial, powering their roadmap of innovative credit products tailored to their customers’ unique needs,” said John Mitchell, CEO and co-founder of E6. “Our goal is to give financial institutions, financial technology companies and other brands the ability to build highly differentiated, next-generation payment products. With Yoo Financial, we are thrilled to do this, and to deepen our presence in Canada.”

Yoo Financial, a 100% subsidiary of global fintech payment processor company OTT Pay Inc., joins a growing list of financial technology companies choosing E6 as their payment processing and digital ledger infrastructure partner. For more information, visit www.episodesix.com.

About Episode Six

Episode Six (E6) is a global provider of enterprise-grade ledger and cards infrastructure for financial technology companies, banks, and brands. E6 delivers the innovative capabilities needed to compete with disruptors and lead the market. Flexibility, adaptability, and resilience are built into the core of E6's platform, ensuring clients maintain a market-leading position. E6 operates globally with customers in 30 countries, and an expanding team located in the US, Canada, UK, Europe, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and India. Investors include HSBC, Mastercard, SBI Investment Co Ltd, Anthos Capital, Avenir and Japan Airlines. For more information, visit www.EpisodeSix.com or LinkedIn.

About Yoo Financial

Yoo Financial is a fintech providing tailored financial services that make every transaction more rewarding and remarkably personal. Through partnerships with leading service providers, Yoo Financial allows customers to curate their financial products to align with their lifestyle, resulting in greater choice, and convenience. Founded in 2023, Yoo Financial is a wholly owned subsidiary of the OTT Group of Companies. For more information, visit www.YooFinancial.com or LinkedIn.