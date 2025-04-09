Sutherland and Google Cloud Partner to Deliver Real-World AI Solutions to Businesses Globally

ROCHESTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sutherland, a leading global business and digital transformation company, today announced an expanded partnership with Google Cloud to help clients accelerate enterprise-wide adoption of Generative AI and deliver immediate, measurable business value.

Building on years of successful collaboration, Sutherland and Google Cloud are ushering in a new era of enterprise transformation based on Agentic AI. This next phase of the partnership unites Google Cloud’s cutting-edge Gemini models, Vertex AI, and Customer Engagement Suite with Sutherland’s deep expertise in applied AI to reimagine the entire customer lifecycle.

Through this alliance, Sutherland clients will gain access to Google Cloud’s latest AI breakthroughs, co-innovation opportunities through accelerator programs, and outcome-focused implementation models designed for immediate, measurable ROI. These offerings are bolstered by Sutherland’s industry-tailored deployment frameworks, digital engineering prowess, and large-scale AI reskilling efforts, making AI for business not only accessible but also impactful across industries.

“This deepened collaboration is a game-changer—not just for Sutherland, but also for every client ready to unlock AI’s transformative potential,” said Doug Gilbert, Chief Information Officer and Chief Digital Officer at Sutherland. “Together with Google Cloud, we’re crafting intelligent solutions that provide contextual insights and tailored experiences across every touchpoint, revolutionizing both customer engagement and operational excellence.”

Sutherland’s suite of AI solutions driving holistic impact to businesses includes:

Conversational AI – Smart virtual assistants that can handle complex, multichannel interactions with precision and personalization.

– Smart virtual assistants that can handle complex, multichannel interactions with precision and personalization. Augment AI – Real-time, data-powered guidance that can predict the next-best actions, optimize workflows, and boost productivity.

– Real-time, data-powered guidance that can predict the next-best actions, optimize workflows, and boost productivity. Translate AI – Instant multilingual support across 150+ languages, enabling seamless global connectivity.

– Instant multilingual support across 150+ languages, enabling seamless global connectivity. Secure AI – Real-time safeguarding of sensitive data, fraud prevention, and compliance with PII and PCI standards.

– Real-time safeguarding of sensitive data, fraud prevention, and compliance with PII and PCI standards. Insights AI – Advanced analytics and predictive intelligence that fuel smarter decisions.

These modular, interoperable solutions, built on Google Cloud’s scalable and secure cloud infrastructure, deliver value and adapt to evolving business needs, empowering organizations to fully harness AI for transformative outcomes.

“Sutherland’s domain expertise and forward-thinking approach to applied AI makes the company an exceptional partner,” said Carrie Tharp, VP Solutions & Industries - Google Cloud. “Together, we’re delivering AI that’s not just powerful but also purposefully designed to solve real-world challenges – while keeping humans at its core.”

With three decades of experience serving Fortune listed companies, Sutherland combines design thinking, AI innovation, cloud mastery, and process expertise. The expanded partnership announced today leverages Sutherland’s patented technologies to create bespoke AI solutions tailored to industry-specific demands.

About Sutherland

Artificial Intelligence. Automation. Cloud Engineering. Advanced Analytics.

For Enterprises, these are key factors of success. For us, they’re our core expertise.

We work with global iconic brands. We bring them a unique value proposition through market-leading technologies and business process excellence. At the heart of it all is Digital Engineering - the foundation that powers rapid innovation and scalable business transformation.

We’ve created over 200 unique inventions under several patents across AI and other emerging technologies. Leveraging our advanced products and platforms, we drive digital transformation at scale, optimize critical business operations, reinvent experiences, and pioneer new solutions, all provided through a seamless "as-a-service" model.

For each company, we provide new keys for their businesses, the people they work with, and the customers they serve. With proven strategies and agile execution, we don’t just enable change - we engineer digital outcomes.

Sutherland

Digital Outcomes.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.