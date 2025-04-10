State of Utah Adds RTA to the State Contract for Fleet Management

GLENDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RTA: The Fleet Success Company, a trusted leader in fleet management information software (FMIS), announces a new cooperative contract award with the State of Utah under Contract #PA4743. Through this agreement state agencies, local governments, educational institutions and other organizations authorized by Utah statutes can now access RTA’s Fleet360 platform and consulting services, without the need for a separate bidding process, to modernize their fleet operations and achieve significant new efficiencies.

RTA combines advanced fleet management tools with decades of industry expertise, offering solutions tailored to the specific needs of public sector fleets. With features like preventive maintenance scheduling, inventory management and performance tracking RTA empowers fleets to reduce costs, minimize downtime and achieve success.

Fleet360’s ability to automate maintenance workflows and centralize asset management has delivered significant results for government fleets. According to a recent study, RTA clients in this sector save an average of $90,000 annually per fleet, equivalent to hiring two additional technicians or purchasing new equipment. Fleet managers also save 3,787 labor hours annually—equivalent to nearly two years of work time—and eliminate 12,000 sheets of paper per fleet each year.

“This agreement with the State of Utah is an exciting opportunity to bring tailored solutions to public sector fleets from the Wasatch to Zion,” said Josh Turley, CEO of RTA. “Fleet managers today are balancing the demands of rising costs, technician staffing, and rapidly changing technologies. Our platform is built to help them meet those challenges head-on. We’re proud to partner with Utah and deliver both the tools and the fleet expertise that will help them make a measurable difference in their operations and communities.”

RTA’s consulting team, comprised of seasoned fleet professionals with over 350 years of combined experience, complements its software solution by offering hands-on guidance. The combination of the two is designed to address critical operational challenges faced by the public sector, including compliance, resource allocation and sustainability. With this agreement, eligible organizations throughout Utah can modernize their fleet operations, improve asset reliability, achieve long-term cost savings and better serve their constituents.

“RTA has been an invaluable tool for managing our fleet’s needs and making data-driven decisions,” said Jeremy Estes, Fleet Manager for Lehi City, Utah. “With their tools and resources we’ve been able to prioritize repairs and replacements within our budget, keeping equipment in operation and avoiding costly downtime. Beyond the software, RTA’s team truly understands the challenges fleet managers face, and their training and guidance have allowed us to maximize the system’s capabilities, saving time and resources for our growing community.”

With a nearly 50-year legacy and a proven track record of delivering over $260 million in cumulative client savings since 2017, RTA continues to redefine what’s possible for fleets across industries. As RTA sets its sights on achieving $1 billion in client savings, the company remains committed to equipping fleet professionals with the tools and insights they need to operate efficiently, reduce costs, and meet their goals.

For more information on RTA’s Fleet360 platform and consulting services, visit www.rtafleet.com.

About RTA: The Fleet Success Company

With over 45 years of fleet experience, RTA: The Fleet Success Company enables fleet managers to improve their operations with robust, easy-to-use software built and maintained by fleet experts. RTA software helps managers follow industry best practices with actionable data for managing shop assets, labor, parts, and inventory. More than great software, RTA also offers a fleet support system with comprehensive training, fleet consulting services, and an engaged fleet manager community for learning, networking, and career development. With over 1,100 fleets using RTA today, you receive a proven system that is optimal for your operation. Learn how RTA can improve your operation at www.rtafleet.com.