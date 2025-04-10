Tetra Tech Awarded £36 Million Multiple-Award Contract for Water Infrastructure Services

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services in water, environment, and sustainable infrastructure, announced today that Severn Trent Water has selected Tetra Tech for a £36 million multiple-award contract to provide comprehensive water infrastructure services in the United Kingdom.

Under the 3-year contract, Tetra Tech engineers will conduct geotechnical investigations to assess soil and groundwater conditions to support the development of Severn Trent Water’s capital improvements projects. Tetra Tech technical specialists will capture data in the field using cloud-based software to optimize data collection, validate data at the source, and synchronize collection efforts across field teams.

“Tetra Tech uses its innovative Leading with Science® approach across all phases of the water cycle to design solutions that protect our global water supplies,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to supporting Severn Trent Water to develop resilient water supplies for its millions of customers now and into the future.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is the leader in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, providing high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With 30,000 employees working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems by Leading with Science® to address the entire water cycle, protect and restore the environment, design sustainable and resilient infrastructure, and support the clean energy transition. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

