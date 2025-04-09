Astound Launches 2nd Year of Partnership with Habitat for Humanity Across the U.S.

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Astound, an award-winning provider of Internet, Mobile and TV services, today announced the second year of partnership with Habitat for Humanity to support affordable homeownership in communities within Astound’s service footprint and beyond.

Astound first joined forces with Habitat for Humanity in April 2024, organizing 48 employee volunteer events with 498 volunteers participating in 26 cities in 11 states across the country, contributing 3,000 volunteer hours, in addition to providing significant financial support. Astound was recognized for its dedication to the communities they service, receiving The Community Champions Award.

In 2025, Astound will continue this partnership with Habitat for Humanity’s home building efforts across the U.S. coast-to-coast. This year, Astound employee volunteers will participate in over 40 new Habitat home build events along with two Home is the Key home builds starting in April as part of a nationwide campaign focused on increasing access to affordable housing. Astound employee volunteers are participating in two Home is the Key events; the first one on April 23 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and the second one on April 30 in Austin, Texas. Other Habitat home build events will occur in communities where Astound operates including California, Oregon, Washington, Texas, Chicago, Indiana, Eastern Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New York City, New Jersey, Maryland, and Washington, D.C.

“Astound’s continued partnership with Habitat for Humanity reflects our commitment to the communities we serve by making a positive impact and helping to break down barriers to homeownership,” said Jim Holanda, Astound CEO. “Our partnership with Habitat for Humanity has allowed us to make a real impact by helping more families achieve affordable homeownership. We're inspired to continue this important work this year and beyond.”

April is National Fair Housing Month and commemorates the passage of the 1968 Fair Housing Act, a landmark legislation that prohibits discrimination on the sale, rental and financing of housing based on race, religion or nationality. By supporting Habitat’s Home is the Key campaign this month through financial and volunteer support, Astound is helping more families across the U.S. unlock the opportunity of homeownership.

The partnership is part of Astound’s broader commitment to social responsibility. Past initiatives include awarding $1 million in grants to local nonprofits, supporting Feeding America during the pandemic, offering affordable internet for seniors, veterans and students through the Internet First program for income-qualified households and launching an innovative fiber optic training program for high school students in Massachusetts. Through efforts like these, Astound continuously strives to make meaningful impacts in the communities it serves.

About Astound

Astound (astound.com) is the sixth largest cable operator in the U.S., providing award-winning services, fiber-powered internet, TV, mobile, landline phone and fiber optic solutions for residential and business customers across the United States. Astound services Chicago, Indiana, Eastern Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New York City, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Texas, and regions throughout California, Oregon, and Washington.

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.