Indigenomics Institute, H.R. MacMillan Space Centre, and MOVE37XR Partner to Advance LIFE AT THE CENTER Festival

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Indigenomics Institute, H.R. MacMillan Space Centre, and MOVE37XR are pleased to announce a transformative Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance the inaugural LIFE AT THE CENTER Festival, an Indigenous-led platform that brings together economy, ecology, culture, and technology and celebrates Indigenous resilience.

The MOU formalizes a shared commitment to amplifying Indigenous economic visibility and self-determination through storytelling, immersive experiences, and cultural celebration at the Festival, set to take place in June 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

“LIFE AT THE CENTER is about making Indigenous worldview visible at the heart of how we understand economy, land, resilience and innovation,” said Carol Anne Hilton, MBA, Founder and CEO of the Indigenomics Institute. “This agreement strengthens our ability to shape a new economic narrative grounded in Indigenous knowledge and future-focused design.”

MOVE37XR is a creative technology studio that brings immersive tools and interdisciplinary research to the partnership, supporting experiences that explore the intersections of cultural revitalization, land-based thinking, and technological innovation. “LIFE AT THE CENTER invites us to reimagine our collective future through Indigenous wisdom and immersive storytelling,” said Pravin Pillay, Creative Director of MOVE37XR and the Indigenomics Institute.

The H.R. MacMillan Space Centre offers a powerful site of public engagement that will anchor the Festival’s continued growth and reach. “This partnership reflects our mutual commitment to elevating Indigenous voices through accessible and impactful public programming,” said Lorraine Lowe, Executive Director of the H.R. MacMillan Space Centre.

LIFE AT THE CENTER Festival is rooted in Indigenous leadership and relational design — focusing on cultural resurgence, ecological wisdom, economic innovation, and creative expressions. It works to educate on and advocate for inclusive futures shaped by Indigenous presence and partnership.

About the Indigenomics Institute:

The Indigenomics Institute is an Indigenous economic advisory founded by Carol Anne Hilton. In 2019, the Indigenomics Institute identified that a $100 billion Indigenous economy is not only possible but essential for Canada’s future. Recognizing that Indigenous economic growth is good for everyone, the Indigenomics Institute works with Nations, governments and the private sector to unlock this economic potential.