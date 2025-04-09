Blyth Battery Goes Live. NHOA Energy and Elecnor Commission the 477MWh Asset for Neoen in South Australia

BLYTH, United Kingdom--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NHOA Energy, a global leader in the design, delivery and servicing of utility-scale energy storage systems, announces the completion of construction and commissioning of Neoen’s 238.5 MW / 477 MWh Blyth Battery.

The project was delivered for Neoen and in partnership with Elecnor Australia. Completion was achieved on time, on budget and in compliance with performance requirements from AEMO and ElectraNet.

The Blyth Battery will help firm the output of Neoen’s Goyder South Stage 1 wind farm, enabling the supply of 70 MW of renewable baseload power to BHP, a global leader in resources, as well as offer other services to the national electricity market. This pioneering undertaking was project-financed by a pool of international lenders.

Blyth Battery benefits from NHOA Energy’s technical excellence and world-class project management. A dedicated team of highly-qualified service professionals will now take over the operations and maintenance of the battery under a long-term contract with Neoen, to guarantee its long-term availability and performance.

Blyth reaffirms NHOA Energy’s position in the Australian energy storage market and its commitment to the energy transition of the continent and the development of its cleantech value chain.

“Blyth Battery is a great example of Neoen’s continuing commitment to grid stability and reliability in South Australia. We are proud to lead the State’s battery storage market and are excited to start supporting BHP under our innovative renewable energy baseload contract. We appreciate the dedication from & close collaboration with the teams at NHOA Energy & Elecnor, whose work has been essential in helping us meet this project milestone.”, commented Jean-Christophe Cheylus, CEO of Neoen Australia.

“We fulfilled our performance commitment to Neoen and its lenders, on time and on budget. This is what matters, in a scenario where energy storage systems become the cornerstone of grid stability, security and an affordable and sustainable energy supply. The successful commissioning of Blyth Battery is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team and partners, and to our ability to serve clients globally” commented Lucie Kanius-Dujardin, Global Managing Director of NHOA Energy.

For more information, visit www.nhoa.energy