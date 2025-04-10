AppsFlyer and NAVER Announce Audience Integration to Enhance Digital Marketing Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO & SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AppsFlyer, the global leader in marketing measurement, attribution, and data analytics, has announced a new integration of AppsFlyer Audiences with NAVER. The integration enhances audience targeting on NAVER, maximizing the impact of marketing campaigns by targeting AppsFlyer’s predefined audience segments for improved precision. This integration enables advertisers to build granular user cohorts, measure, and optimize campaign performance.

AppsFlyer will now provide seamless audience activation and real-time performance insights within NAVER’s advertising platform. Audiences created in the AppsFlyer dashboard will be automatically transferred to NAVER and updated daily, enabling advertisers to target users with the most up-to-date audience segments. This allows businesses to reach high-intent potential customers with personalized ads, quickly identify top-performing audiences, and optimize ad spend for maximum efficiency. With automated audience integration, brands can streamline campaign management by eliminating manual uploads and ensuring the latest segmentation data is always applied.

“We’re proud to strengthen our collaboration with NAVER to deliver smarter, privacy-first marketing solutions,” said Ronen Mense, President and Managing Director of APAC at AppsFlyer. “This integration brings together NAVER’s scale and AppsFlyer’s expertise as the global standard for measurement, helping Korean brands drive meaningful, data-driven growth in an increasingly complex digital landscape.”

“NAVER is proud to expand our AppsFlyer integration with the addition of AppsFlyer Audiences," said Jaeyoung Han, VP of Business Development at NAVER. “Together, we are enabling advertisers to maximize their marketing efficiency and deliver more relevant experiences to users with enhanced segmentation capabilities.”

This enhanced integration is already showing promising results for businesses leveraging both platforms. Eunseo Son, Performance Marketing Team Lead, Woowa Brothers, a leading food delivery and local commerce platform in South Korea, shared their experience: “The integration of AppsFlyer Audiences with NAVER will help us overcome the limitations of previous targeting configurations. The ability to automatically sync and update finely segmented audiences directly from AppsFlyer to NAVER’s Performance Display Ads will greatly improve both targeting accuracy and operational efficiency. We plan to continue leveraging AppsFlyer Audiences to better identify and engage high-potential users across the NAVER ecosystem.”

